Outdoor Enthusiasts Will Love Merrell's Waterproof Hiking Boots

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

If you're interested in hitting the trails, you might need something a bit sturdier than a standard sneaker to protect your feet. There are a lot of options out there these days when it comes to hiking boots, but Merrell's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots are my favorite.

Why it's a great gift: For a comfortable, supportive boot that protects your toes from rocks and roots on the trail, the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots are an excellent choice. I've had mine for years now, use them about once a week and have never experienced any issues with sore feet or blisters. Once these wear out, I'll buy another identical pair. They're lightweight enough to feel comfortable and breathable, while providing a great level of protection from the elements. And, as long as you stick to the shallow sections during a creek crossing, these low-profile boots will keep your feet dry.

What you'll pay: Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Boots typically retail for $135, but can often be found on sale for less than a hundred bucks.

Read more: Best Women's Hiking and Adventure Shoes and Boots for 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.