Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Home

Colgate-Palmolive Recalls Millions of Bottles of Fabuloso Over Bacteria Risk

Nearly 5 million bottles are being withdrawn due to "inadequate preservative," Colgate-Palmolive said.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Bottles of Fabuloso
Five varieties of Fabuloso are being recalled by Colgate-Palmolive.
Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive announced Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner over concerns about harmful bacteria.

According to the company, a manufacturing error meant a preservative was not added "at the intended levels" to eradicate Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, bacteria that can cause serious infections in people with compromised immune systems and other preexisting health conditions.

The recall impacts five varieties of scented Fabuloso manufactured between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, including lemon, lavender and spring fresh.
  
Some 3.9 million bottles -- about 80% -- were never released for sale to the public, Fabuloso said.   

While people with healthy immune systems are typically not at risk, Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are becoming more difficult to treat because of increasing antibiotic resistance, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers who purchased Fabuloso are being instructed to check their UPC and manufacturing codes and file for reimbursement for any affected bottles.   

Related Stories