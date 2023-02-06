Roughly 69,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Meats Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Cured meat producer Daniele International recalled roughly 69,000 pounds of sopressata, salami and other sausage products over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in an updated release Friday. The USDA updated the number of contaminated meat products from 52,914 to 69,255 pounds of cured meat.

During routine inspection, the FSIS found a possible source of listeria on the manufacturer's conveyor machinery, Daniele International CEO Chris Bowler said in a statement to CNET. The recalled products bear the establishment number "Est. 54" and were shipped to retail locations nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023, according to the USDA.

Eight different sausage products were included in the recall. If any of these are in your fridge, the USDA urges you to throw them away or return them immediately:

6-ounce plastic tray of Frederik's by Meijer Spanish style charcuterie sampler tray with sell-by date of 4/15/23.

with sell-by date of 4/15/23. 6-ounce plastic tray of Boar's Head charcuterie trio with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23 and 4/15/23.

with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23 and 4/15/23. 7-ounce plastic tray of Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa uncured salami with sell-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23 and 1/17/24.

with sell-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23 and 1/17/24. 7-ounce plastic tray of Colameco's Primo Naturale black pepper uncured salami with sell-by date of 12/23/23.

with sell-by date of 12/23/23. 1-pound plastic tray of Del Duca sopressata, coppa and Genoa salami with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, 5/03/23 and 5/04/23.

with sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, 5/03/23 and 5/04/23. 1-pound plastic tray of Del Duca calabrese, prosciutto and coppa with sell-by dates of 5/6/23 and 5/13/23.

with sell-by dates of 5/6/23 and 5/13/23. 1-pound plastic tray of Del Duca Genoa salami, uncured pepperoni and hard salami with use by dates of 3/25/23, 3/26/23 and 5/4/23.

with use by dates of 3/25/23, 3/26/23 and 5/4/23. 12-ounce plastic tray of Gourmet Selection sopressata, capocollo, hard salame with sell-by date of 4/14/23.

So far, there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption, according to the USDA. Listeria can cause a serious infection in older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant people and newborns, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Daniele International's Bowler said the company moved swiftly to address the concerns and that a recall was the prudent move.

"Our Food Safety team took immediate action to fully sanitize our equipment and test the quality of our products," Bowler said. "While we are confident our products were produced safely, and while we have not received any consumer complaints regarding this concern, we support the decision to issue a recall of potentially impacted products out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.