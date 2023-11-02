X
Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 for 2023

You don't have to break the bank to impress your Secret Santa giftee.

img-0173
img-0173
Marlen Cimaglia
Marlen has been a writer and editor for the past 10 years, covering beauty, fashion and commerce. When she's not writing, she's traveling abroad and exploring new cities.
Marlen Cimaglia
Sometimes buying Secret Santa gifts is more stressful than buying regular presents. They usually have to clock in under a small dollar amount -- limiting your wow-factor potential -- but still have to be special enough that the recipient doesn't feel the urge to immediately drop them off at a Goodwill donation bin. Rather than throwing in the towel and getting them something tongue-in-cheek or basic, get them something thoughtful that spans most people's interests.

Coming up with that perfect gift can be a tall order, so we've compiled a list to get you started. All of these items are $20 or less, but they tap into all sorts of different personality types. There's something for the hostess with the mostest, and something for the coffee afficionado. There's a gift for the person focusing on self-care and New Year's resolutions, and something for the homebody. No matter who you have for your Secret Santa exchange, they will love one of these picks. A note on pricing: All of these were under $20 at the time of publication, but prices may fluctuate.

79372231-060-b.jpg
Amazon

We’re Not Really Strangers Friendship Edition Card Game

A card game to build bonds over the holidays

Help your giftee get even closer to their best friends this holiday season with this card game. Packed with 150 thoughtful questions, it will jumpstart deep conversations and make them reminisce over forgotten memories.

$20 at Amazon
sprinkles-of-joy
Amazon/CNET

Sprinkles Of Joy: A Self-Care Card Set

Jump-start their self-care this holiday season

As the year is coming to a close, most of us are reflecting on what we'd like to do better in the new year. Help them stay on track with self-care and become more mindful with this card deck, which offers prompts for everything from gratitude to creativity and learning.

$15 at Amazon
ice-molds.png
Crate & Barrel

Peak Sphere Ice Tray

For the cocktail enthusiast

This is a great holiday gift for the home mixologist, or anyone who enjoys an adult beverage every now and then. This ice tray lets you create four perfectly molded, massive ice spheres that will elevate any crafted cocktail. The molds are easy to use, and unlike a lot of similar products we've tried, the ice doesn't get stuck in the tray. 

$18 at Amazon
instax-mini-photo-frame.png
Urban Outfitters

Tabletop Instax Mini Picture Frame

A rotating Instax photo frame

Does your giftee love to take Instax photos? They're a fun way to capture memories, but people often struggle with how to display them. To keep them from ending up in a shoe box, get them this rotating Instax frame.

$20 at Urban Outfitters
screenshot-2023-10-24-6-12-46-pm.png
Amazon

The Home Cafe

A cookbook for coffee and tea lovers

If your Secret Santa giftee can't go a day without sipping on a seasonal latte or warming up with a cup of tea, help make their at-home brews more special with the help of this recipe book. It walks you through everything from Ube coffee floats to Earl Gray spritzes.

$20 at Amazon
wool-dryer-balls.png
Amazon

Wool dryer balls

For an eco-friendly lifestyle

Not only are these wool dryer balls ridiculously cute, but they soften laundry naturally and will help your giftee cut back on drying time. They're made with 100% premium New Zealand wool and come with a foldable felt box for storage. 

$18 at Amazon
87135810-095-b.jpg
Anthropologie

The Cheese Board Deck: 50 Cards For Styling Spreads, Savory, and Sweet

Level up their hosting game

Even if your loved one is a natural party-thrower, they can use some help thinking of creative cheese boards and food platters. This card deck offers 50 different arrangements, helping to elevate their future spreads.

$20 at Anthropologie
51214-1-640px.jpg
Uncommon Goods

Essential Oil Shower Steamers

A bath bomb for the shower

Not everyone has the luxury of a bathtub, but everyone has a shower. Give your giftee a luxurious steam with the help of these essential oil shower steamers. Options include Stress Relief, to calm frazzled nerves with lemongrass, eucalyptus and orange; Wake Up for morning showers that use spearmint and citrus; Sleep Tight to help them unwind before bed with lavender; and Breathe Easy, with eucalyptus to soothe.

$16 at Uncommon Goods
51214-1-640px.jpg
Uncommon Goods

Music Through The Decades Puzzle

A 1,000-piece puzzle for the jigsaw-lover

Does your giftee love spending an evening piecing together puzzles? This 1,000-piece jigsaw is perfect because not only is it wonderfully retro, but it also has plenty of different patterns, making it pleasurable rather than overly challenging.

$20 at Uncommon Goods
84002526-030-m.jpg
Urban Outfitters

Wild One Dog Poop Bag Carrier

A stylish upgrade for dog owners

If your giftee has a dog, elevate their dog-walking aesthetic with the help of this stylish poop bag carrier. It comes in eight different colors, has a handy strap that can attach to a leash, and you even get one free roll of eco-friendly doggy bags.

$9 at Urbanoutfitters
atlas-of-christmas-book.png
Amazon

The Atlas of Christmas

Spread cheer with a holiday traditions book

Whether your giftee loves history, travel or just really enjoys spreading Christmas cheer, The Atlas of Christmas is the perfect coffee table book to flip through. It details different holiday traditions around the world, from Ukraine's celebratory spiderwebs to Guatemala's burning pinatas. If they love creating holiday magic, they can then try some of the traditions themselves at home.

$16 at Amazon
new-yorker-crosswords.jpg
Amazon

New York Crosswords: 50 Big Puzzles

For the crossword-lover

If your giftee is always solving puzzles on their phone, they'll enjoy this collection of crosswords from New York magazine. They can spend cozy evenings under a blanket, sipping hot cocoa and cracking some of the magazine's toughest crosswords.

$13 at Amazon
bonne-maman-chocolate-hazelnut-spread.png
Bonne Maman

Bon Maman Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Better than Nutella

Move over, Nutella. This chocolate hazelnut spread is so good, they'll want to eat it straight out of the jar with a spoon. And unlike Nutella, there's no palm oil in this spread. Drizzle it over ice cream or spread it on toast, waffles, matzo crackers and much more.

$8 at World Market