Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $20 for 2023

Sometimes buying Secret Santa gifts is more stressful than buying regular presents. They usually have to clock in under a small dollar amount -- limiting your wow-factor potential -- but still have to be special enough that the recipient doesn't feel the urge to immediately drop them off at a Goodwill donation bin. Rather than throwing in the towel and getting them something tongue-in-cheek or basic, get them something thoughtful that spans most people's interests.

Coming up with that perfect gift can be a tall order, so we've compiled a list to get you started. All of these items are $20 or less, but they tap into all sorts of different personality types. There's something for the hostess with the mostest, and something for the coffee afficionado. There's a gift for the person focusing on self-care and New Year's resolutions, and something for the homebody. No matter who you have for your Secret Santa exchange, they will love one of these picks. A note on pricing: All of these were under $20 at the time of publication, but prices may fluctuate.

Crate & Barrel Peak Sphere Ice Tray For the cocktail enthusiast This is a great holiday gift for the home mixologist, or anyone who enjoys an adult beverage every now and then. This ice tray lets you create four perfectly molded, massive ice spheres that will elevate any crafted cocktail. The molds are easy to use, and unlike a lot of similar products we've tried, the ice doesn't get stuck in the tray. $18 at Amazon

Urban Outfitters Tabletop Instax Mini Picture Frame A rotating Instax photo frame Does your giftee love to take Instax photos? They're a fun way to capture memories, but people often struggle with how to display them. To keep them from ending up in a shoe box, get them this rotating Instax frame. $20 at Urban Outfitters

Amazon The Home Cafe A cookbook for coffee and tea lovers If your Secret Santa giftee can't go a day without sipping on a seasonal latte or warming up with a cup of tea, help make their at-home brews more special with the help of this recipe book. It walks you through everything from Ube coffee floats to Earl Gray spritzes. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Wool dryer balls For an eco-friendly lifestyle Not only are these wool dryer balls ridiculously cute, but they soften laundry naturally and will help your giftee cut back on drying time. They're made with 100% premium New Zealand wool and come with a foldable felt box for storage. $18 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Essential Oil Shower Steamers A bath bomb for the shower Not everyone has the luxury of a bathtub, but everyone has a shower. Give your giftee a luxurious steam with the help of these essential oil shower steamers. Options include Stress Relief, to calm frazzled nerves with lemongrass, eucalyptus and orange; Wake Up for morning showers that use spearmint and citrus; Sleep Tight to help them unwind before bed with lavender; and Breathe Easy, with eucalyptus to soothe. $16 at Uncommon Goods

Urban Outfitters Wild One Dog Poop Bag Carrier A stylish upgrade for dog owners If your giftee has a dog, elevate their dog-walking aesthetic with the help of this stylish poop bag carrier. It comes in eight different colors, has a handy strap that can attach to a leash, and you even get one free roll of eco-friendly doggy bags. $9 at Urbanoutfitters

Amazon The Atlas of Christmas Spread cheer with a holiday traditions book Whether your giftee loves history, travel or just really enjoys spreading Christmas cheer, The Atlas of Christmas is the perfect coffee table book to flip through. It details different holiday traditions around the world, from Ukraine's celebratory spiderwebs to Guatemala's burning pinatas. If they love creating holiday magic, they can then try some of the traditions themselves at home. $16 at Amazon

Amazon New York Crosswords: 50 Big Puzzles For the crossword-lover If your giftee is always solving puzzles on their phone, they'll enjoy this collection of crosswords from New York magazine. They can spend cozy evenings under a blanket, sipping hot cocoa and cracking some of the magazine's toughest crosswords. $13 at Amazon