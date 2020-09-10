The best German sausages to order online for Oktoberfest

No, sorry, you can't go to Munich for Oktoberfest this year but you can bring some of the Wies'n energy to you with the right supplies and a little Oktoberfest attitude. There is a literal Bavarian bounty of authentic German-style sausages available to order online to get you started. Pair some of the best würstl (German for sausage) with spicy or sweet mustard and a malty Marzen and you'll be awkwardly slap-dancing in no time.

When it comes to food, sausage sits firmly at the intersection of simple and delicious. It's easy to cook, nearly impossible to mess up and comes in so many tasty varieties you'd need more than a few Oktoberfests to try them all. Sausage is generally preseasoned with herbs and spices, which means less work and more time to enjoy your Oktoberfest outing (or inning, as it were). As if that weren't all reason enough, sausages give you a bit more bang for your buck, too. Generally speaking, sausage costs less, pound for pound, than fancier cuts of steak, beef or pork. So yeah, a safe and socially distanced Oktoberfest gathering can be as affordable as it is fun.

There are so many different types of sausages available -- for Oktoberfest and otherwise -- and with full-service online butchers and mail order purveyors, you can get just about any kind you want. High-quality brats, knackwurst, bockwurst, weisswurst and loads of others are all available to be ordered online for speedy delivery, saving you a trip to the market or butcher. Check out our picks for the best German sausages (and a few others) to order for Oktoberfest this year.

Porter Road Porter Road is one of our favorite new meat delivery services offering a huge selection of sausages of all kinds. These brats are made with pasture-raised pork, eggs and fresh cream and seasoned with white pepper, nutmeg and ginger.

KC Cattle Co. KC Cattle Co. is a butcher delivery service specializing in Wagyu beef products. The Wagyu Summer sausage comes in two flavors, classic and jalapeno & cheese (for those who like their sausages spicy), and go great sliced and served with crackers, an aged cheese and a cold Kolsch.

Schaller & Weber Schaller & Weber collaborated with craft brewer Mikkeller on these Butcher Bier Brats made with Mikkeller NYC Butcher Bier. A twist on the company's classic bratwurst, these tasty pork brats pack a full Oktoberfest-style flavor punch.

Goldbelly I don't know how to say "the whole shebang" in German but this is it. For less than $80, you'll get 2.5 pounds of weisswurst, a bottle of Bavarian mustard, a 16-ounce jar of sauerkraut and eight traditional pretzels delivered to your door for an Oktoberfest win.

Goldbelly For a more sausage-heavy box of Oktoberfest supplies, this Oktoberfest feast has two types of brats, knackwurst, weisswurst (18 sausages in all) and two types of mustard for $89.

Harry & David For a little variety, try Harry & David's sausage sampler which includes traditional German brats but also some Cajun andouille, traditional Italian and Canadian-style chicken sausage with cheddar and jalapenos.

Man Crates For the guy or gal looking to go that extra sausage-y step and make their own links, this Man Crate comes with everything you'll need (except actual meat). The kit includes a NorPro Delux meat grinder and mincer, sausage casings and two sausage spice blends -- maple apple spice and merguez spice -- plus a home detail brush. Making sausages was never so easy (or tasty!).

Porter Road This is the same classic recipe but Porter Road swapped out the pork for dry-aged beef and then added eggs and cream for a pillowy finish. We're clicking on this 3-pack of sausages right now.

Omaha Steaks From one of the original meat deliverers, this Omaha Steaks sausage feast includes a variety of great-tasting sausages: eight jumbo frankfurters (hot dogs for the win!), eight jumbo bratwurst, eight Italian sausages and eight kielbasa sausages. Now, how much beer do I need to go with that? This one is temporarily out of stock but you can have Omaha notify you when it's back.

Beyond Meat Vegetarians and vegans can now enjoy a proper sausage fix. Surely you've heard about the plant-based meat alternatives from food-tech startups like Impossible and Beyond Meat. These meatless brats with all-vegan seasonings and ingredients, courtesy of Beyond Meat, seek to imitate the flavor of a traditional German sausage.

