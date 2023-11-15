The Best Luxury Gifts for Those Who Appreciate the Finer Things

Everyone has that one person on their list who won't be content with a small stocking stuffer. These giftees enjoy the finer things in life, whether that's an expertly brewed cup of coffee at home, or a luxury briefcase that will have them looking like a magazine spread while riding the train. However, it's not easy tracking down gifts for loved ones who already have it all. One wrong detail and the whole thing is shoved to the back of their closets. To help you succeed this holiday season, we tracked down some of the buzziest luxury gifts you can put under the tree.

They span across all interests and needs. You can gift a cult-followed embroidered tablecloth to the hostess with the mostess on your list or treat an audiophile or podcast lover with a book-sized speaker that packs a massive punch. There's something for everyone -- you're guaranteed to see them beaming while ripping back the wrapping paper this year. Take a look below!

Therabody Therabody TheraFace Mask Give them the gift of an at-home spa Does your loved one have a standing monthly facial appointment or has their dermatologist on speed dial? Then they will love playing with Therabody's latest at-home luxury beauty gadget, the TheraFace Mask. It combines LED and vibration therapy to help reduce fine lines and dark spots. Both treatments stimulate collagen production, according to Therabody, leaving you with firmer, healthier-looking skin. $599 at Therabody

Solo Stove Yukon Smokeless Fire Pit A fire pit for the outdoor entertainer There's nothing like having a glass of wine around a fire pit or roasting marshmallows over an open flame. The only drawback to those cozy scenarios is the smoke that clings to your clothes and hair afterward. The award-winning design of the Yukon nixes that issue, allowing your giftee to entertain outside without any of the drawbacks. The Yukon is the largest version of the pit that the brand sells, and if you get the accompanying stand, you can use it on heat-sensitive flooring like a wooden deck. $548 at Crate & Barrel$555 at Amazon

Tumi Tumi Arrivé Sadler Brief Send them back to work in style Have your giftee turn heads when they go back to work in January with the sophisticated and ultra-sleek Tumi Sadler Brief. This modern briefcase is structured for form but is packed with utilitarian pockets, zippers, and compartments that will make them feel more organized and prepared. It has helpful details like magnetic zipper pulls, front U-zip pockets, back pockets, padded laptop and tablet pockets, and specialized compartments for items like pens and phones. $995 at Nordstrom

Amazon/Dyson Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Help them get at-home blowouts If you have a beauty enthusiast on your list and they don't have the Dyson Air Wrap yet, then remedy that oversight this holiday season. It's meant to replace a whole arsenal of beauty tools; the bevy of attachments can create everything from sleek blowouts to stylish beach waves to bouncy curls. And what makes it so innovative is that it uses much less heat than traditional tools, never going above 300 degrees. $599 at Amazon$600 at Best Buy

SSense Aesther Ekme Black Demi Lune Bag Introduce a new tote to their wardrobe Do you have a purse lover in your life? Rather than gifting them a luxury bag from Chanel or Prada, introduce something new to their wardrobe, like Aesther Ekme. The brand creates structured leather handbags in Denmark, specifically focusing on architectural styles. They will love the unique swoop of the Demi Lune shoulder bag. $470 at Bergdorf Goodman

SARAH ESPEUTE Sarah Espeute Garden Tablecloth A special gift for the host in your life You might have seen artist Sarah Espeute's trompe-l'oeil embroidered pieces on dinner party accounts on Instagram and TikTok. Her whimsical designs add a touch of charm to the table, outlining a messy sprawl of dishes, main entrees, and bouquets of flowers. The designs will have guests asking where your giftee got their clever tablescape from, which is the ultimate host compliment. $1,086 at Sarah Espeute

rimowa Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On Give the frequent-flyer a trendy upgrade Whether you have a jet-setter on your list who seems to be on vacation every other month, or a high-level performer who is constantly being pulled away on business trips, they will appreciate you upgrading their flying experience with a Rimowa carry-on. The cult-followed suitcase brand is something of a status symbol, and they will look incredibly chic rolling the iconic aluminum design through the airport. $1,430 at Rimowa