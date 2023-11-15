The Best Luxury Gifts for Those Who Appreciate the Finer Things
Some folks think they have everything. These gifts will change their mind.
Everyone has that one person on their list who won't be content with a small stocking stuffer. These giftees enjoy the finer things in life, whether that's an expertly brewed cup of coffee at home, or a luxury briefcase that will have them looking like a magazine spread while riding the train. However, it's not easy tracking down gifts for loved ones who already have it all. One wrong detail and the whole thing is shoved to the back of their closets. To help you succeed this holiday season, we tracked down some of the buzziest luxury gifts you can put under the tree.
They span across all interests and needs. You can gift a cult-followed embroidered tablecloth to the hostess with the mostess on your list or treat an audiophile or podcast lover with a book-sized speaker that packs a massive punch. There's something for everyone -- you're guaranteed to see them beaming while ripping back the wrapping paper this year. Take a look below!
A quality espresso machine doesn't come cheap. Breville's Barista Express is ranked CNET's top choice on our list of the best espresso machines, and it comes with a price tag to match. In our testing, it consistently delivered the most delicious shots of espresso among its peers, earning it a CNET Editors' Choice award. Your giftee will never have to go to the cafe again and will be pulling shots like a barista in no time.
Whether they enjoy listening to music or puttering around the house while they have an audiobook going, a quality speaker makes a great gift. However, that's a tricky gift to give since so many speakers are clunky and large, which can easily throw off the carefully curated aesthetic of a room. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge Speaker solves that problem. It's the size of a book, but still manages to deliver impressive, 180-degree sound no matter where you place it. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, and comes with a built-in radio and microphone for voice control via Google Assistant.
Does your loved one have a standing monthly facial appointment or has their dermatologist on speed dial? Then they will love playing with Therabody's latest at-home luxury beauty gadget, the TheraFace Mask. It combines LED and vibration therapy to help reduce fine lines and dark spots. Both treatments stimulate collagen production, according to Therabody, leaving you with firmer, healthier-looking skin.
If you're looking for a seriously entertaining holiday gift, the Meta Quest 2 will sweep your giftee into a virtual three-dimensional world. While the Quest 2 is more affordable, the Quest 3 outshines its predecessor, with better controllers, superior graphics, a higher-resolution display, and the inclusion of a mixed reality function. It's CNET's choice for the best VR headset at the $500 price point. (Spend another $150, and you can quadruple the storage to 512GB.)
There's nothing like having a glass of wine around a fire pit or roasting marshmallows over an open flame. The only drawback to those cozy scenarios is the smoke that clings to your clothes and hair afterward. The award-winning design of the Yukon nixes that issue, allowing your giftee to entertain outside without any of the drawbacks. The Yukon is the largest version of the pit that the brand sells, and if you get the accompanying stand, you can use it on heat-sensitive flooring like a wooden deck.
Have your giftee turn heads when they go back to work in January with the sophisticated and ultra-sleek Tumi Sadler Brief. This modern briefcase is structured for form but is packed with utilitarian pockets, zippers, and compartments that will make them feel more organized and prepared. It has helpful details like magnetic zipper pulls, front U-zip pockets, back pockets, padded laptop and tablet pockets, and specialized compartments for items like pens and phones.
If you have a beauty enthusiast on your list and they don't have the Dyson Air Wrap yet, then remedy that oversight this holiday season. It's meant to replace a whole arsenal of beauty tools; the bevy of attachments can create everything from sleek blowouts to stylish beach waves to bouncy curls. And what makes it so innovative is that it uses much less heat than traditional tools, never going above 300 degrees.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most expensive smartwatch, but that price tag comes with a lot of perks. This rugged watch has a tough titanium build made for adventure seekers and fitness enthusiasts, and it's got top-notch features to match, including an action button to quickly launch apps and start workouts and a bright screen with a maximum of 3,000 nits, which makes it easy to see if you're in the great outdoors.
Do you have a purse lover in your life? Rather than gifting them a luxury bag from Chanel or Prada, introduce something new to their wardrobe, like Aesther Ekme. The brand creates structured leather handbags in Denmark, specifically focusing on architectural styles. They will love the unique swoop of the Demi Lune shoulder bag.
You might have seen artist Sarah Espeute's trompe-l'oeil embroidered pieces on dinner party accounts on Instagram and TikTok. Her whimsical designs add a touch of charm to the table, outlining a messy sprawl of dishes, main entrees, and bouquets of flowers. The designs will have guests asking where your giftee got their clever tablescape from, which is the ultimate host compliment.
Whether you have a jet-setter on your list who seems to be on vacation every other month, or a high-level performer who is constantly being pulled away on business trips, they will appreciate you upgrading their flying experience with a Rimowa carry-on. The cult-followed suitcase brand is something of a status symbol, and they will look incredibly chic rolling the iconic aluminum design through the airport.
Nong Rak has been covered by everyone from Vogue to AnOther Magazine thanks to their innovative and sustainable knitwear designs. The Thai-American couple behind the brand take deadstock vintage yarn to create one-of-a-kind pieces that span from fuzzy bucket hats to colorful scarves to dynamic two-piece sweater sets. They just had their first NYFW show in 2022, so gift your loved one something that has the whole fashion world buzzing.