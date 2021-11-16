9 excellent eats to order online for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a lot of work. Those pesky guests will expect turkey, of course, and Thanksgiving sides seem to number in the hundreds. OK, maybe not but there is a lot of "classic" Thanksgiving fare, and if there is no sweet potato pie, someone will inevitably blurt out, "Hey, is there no sweet potato pie?" Speaking of pie, there are desserts to consider, not to mention drinks and appetizers. It's all enough to have you reaching for a delivery menu.

Wait, maybe that's not such a bad idea.

Now, I'm not suggesting you have the entire Thanksgiving meal delivered but if you're hosting this year, give yourself a break and some time back by ordering a delicious something to take one thing off your plate. There are tasty mail-order pies, Thanksgiving meal kits, charcuterie boards, and whole turduckens that are stuffed, seasoned and ready to roast.

Here are nine excellent items to order this Thanksgiving that'll level up your turkey day soiree. All of these items should arrive in time but check with each seller before placing an order.

Read more: I tried a $129 turducken and my mind was blown

Goldbelly I made my first turducken this year and you could say my mind was blown. For $129 you can have a preassembled turkey that's stuffed with a chicken that's stuffed with duck sent to your steps by Wednesday. It's not precooked, so it'll need about five hours in the oven but what you're left with is the most incredibly tender and flavorful pile of poultry ever. The 10-pound bird(s) feed up to 15 people and ship for free if you order soon.

Tate's Bake Shop Surely you've had Tate's buttery chocolate chip cookies. The beloved Hamptons bakery has moved into the pie space and they've got pecan and chocolate chip cookie pies that are just as addictive as those crunchy cookies.

Goldbelly Speaking of pies and turduckens. This monstrous cake, pie hybrid is inspired by the turducken but it's definitely for dessert. It's pecan pie on the bottom, pumpkin pie in the middle and spice cake on top, all layered together with cinnamon buttercream and topped with apple pie filling. This $99 dessert isn't cheap but it's enough to feed 15 or 16 people and will certainly earn some social media likes.

Goldbelly Want to bang out the appetizers with one click? Grab this charcuterie board and you're good to go. The variety pack includes smoked wild sockeye salmon, smoked trout, cured salumi, orange marmalade, relish, onion mustard, maple crunch chocolate and a pistachio cherry mix

Purple Carrot We rounded up the best Thanksgiving meal kits. These premeasured boxes of ingredients and recipes will make banging out the sides and desserts a snap. But hurry, because they are selling out and many of them must be ordered a week in advance.

Gilt Save a trip to the package store and grab this great deal on six or 12 wines selected to pair with Thanksgiving fare. With a mix of pinot noirs, Bordeaux and syrahs this variety pack will go perfectly with lean turkey and rich side dishes.

Spiceology This mix of spices is excellent on turkey but I find myself tossing it into soups and sauces and on garlic bread. Stock your pantry with a jar before the big day.

Mouth.com Put this fall-inspired set of cocktail mixers out with a bottle of bourbon and a bottle of vodka and you've got yourself a Thanksgiving party. The kit includes a pomegranate mule mix, cranberry five spice botanical, ginger beer, apple blossom bitters and spiced apple shrub.

Goldbelly This is another excellent pie that's charmingly wrapped up in a brown paper bag and ready to heat for after dinner.

More Thanksgiving fare