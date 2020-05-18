Cassey Ho/Blogilates

Whether you don't have the money for a personal trainer, don't have time for the gym or are staying home as a precaution to not get sick from the coronavirus, you can still get great workouts anywhere you are thanks to YouTube.

YouTube fitness channels are the new workout DVD. The videos are free to watch, easily to pull up any place you have a Wi-Fi connection and offer a huge variety of exercises, from aerobics and pilates to bootcamp and boxing. No matter your fitness goals, you'll be able to find something on YouTube to help you get there. Here are 10 of the best fitness channels on YouTube.

Dance workouts: The Fitness Marshall

If you're like me and hate working out, then The Fitness Marshall may be your answer. Fitness guru Caleb Marshall combines hit pop songs -- like "Heat" by Kelly Clarkson and "Pony" by Ginuwine -- with dance moves that help you break a sweat and have fun doing it.

Unlike other dance workout videos, the Marshall makes the moves easy for the less coordinated (like me!) and peppers in humor to make you laugh while you work. The best part is his backup crew, which includes people of different shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

HIIT workouts: PopSugar Fitness

No matter where you are on your fitness journey, you'll find a good cardio workout on the PopSugar Fitness channel. It is divided up into categories so you can find just what you're looking for -- including workouts for beginners, vigorous high-intensity interval training (HIIT) videos and targeted workouts for your abs and butt.

If you don't have weights, exercise bands or any other equipment, you're still covered. Just scroll down to the No-Equipment Cardio Workout section.

Pilates workouts and more: Blogilates

No list of YouTube fitness channels is complete without Blogilates. This widely popular channel has close to 4.5 million subscribers and focuses on POP Pilates, PIIT28 and Bootcamp Sculpting. If you have no clue what those are, don't worry. You don't need to understand it to enjoy these workouts.

Certified fitness instructor Cassey Ho's friendly demeanor makes laying on a mat and working your core, legs, arms and butt almost enjoyable.

What I like about this channel is it has workout series and challenges that you can follow throughout the week to keep you motivated. The series are based around themes. Check out the Bridal Bootcamp, Apartment Friendly and Celebrity Workouts.

Yoga workouts: Yoga With Adriene

If you like your trainers down-to-earth and relatable, there's no better yoga trainer than Adriene Mishler of Yoga With Adriene. Here calming voice and chill disposition will charm you before you even hit the mat. That's not just my opinion -- she's amassed more than 4 million subscribers.

In addition to her awesome personality, Adriene's channel includes yoga videos for, well, just about anything. You'll find yoga sequences for relaxing, helping sciatica pain, burning fat, easing anxiety and depression and curing a hangover. There are even classes for horse riders and couch potatoes.

Strength training workouts: HASfit

If getting strong and lean is on your to-do list, then you'll find the HASfit (Heart And Soul fit) channel super useful. It includes strength training workouts -- with or without dumbbells -- along with low- and high-impact exercise routines.

The massive variety on this channel is hard to beat. They have over 1,000 free workout routines, plus complete 30- to 90-day fitness programs that include meal planning, workouts, tips and more.

5-minute workouts: FitnessBlender

FitnessBlender is a husband and wife run channel that specializes in exercises for busy people. Daniel and Kelli have put together over 500 workouts, and most of them are designed to be quick. You can find workouts for just the amount of time you have available, from 5 to 45 minutes.

If you're a dog lover, don't miss this channel's puppy workout. You'll learn how to do puppy squats, puppy deadlifts, puppy curls and more. All you need is a puppy.

Boxing workouts: NateBowerFitness

Boxing is an a fantastic way to break a sweat while releasing pent-up stress. Nate Bower, a certified boxing instructor and competitive athlete, shows you how to get started with boxing on his fitness channel, NateBowerFitness. Then he shows you how to crank up the intensity in 20-minute videos.

Most YouTube channels only have boxing videos for routines you can do at the gym. What I really like about this channel is that there are home workouts. You just need an open space and maybe a friend with some pads.

Low-impact workouts: Leslie Sansone's Walk at Home

Walking is a low-impact exercise that almost anyone can do. If you're stuck inside, the Leslie Sansone's Walk at Home channel is a good place to get a walking workout without a treadmill.

I highly recommend trying the channel's walk party. It's fun, upbeat and I bet you'll even smile a couple of times while you burn calories.

Roberta's Gym

Think of Roberta's Gym as the Alexa of exercising. This animated trainer doesn't really have a personality, but her on-screen timers and rep counters help you keep track of what you're doing better than any humanoid.

This channel also has daily workouts and challenges, like the 30 Day Weight Loss Challenge. New videos are released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to keep things fresh.

Cardio workouts: Les Mills

Les Mills' exercise videos not only give you a great workout, they also teach you real dance moves you can take to the club. It's pretty motivating to know you're not only getting ripped but you're also learning an actual skill you can use in the real world.

If you're not into dancing, don't worry. The channel includes other types of workouts, including BodyPump, which uses light-to-moderate weights to strengthen muscle, and Barre, which is based on exercises ballerinas use to get into shape.

