This $38 massage gun might give you the muscle relief you deserve

Daily Steals

It's clear that massage guns aren't a passing fad. There's real science behind percussive therapy, and studies show these gadgets are a great way to recover from workouts and reduce muscle soreness. Prices can climb north of $500 on massage guns, though, as you can see in CNET's roundup of the best percussive massage guns. The antidote is a budget-priced model. No, it won't offer the power of a Theragun, but your muscles might not need you to drop a car payment on a massager. This budget massage gun from Daily Steals is usually priced at $150, but today you can cash in an exclusive CNET discount to get this when you apply promo code CNETPMSG at checkout. That's $110 off the regular price and $30 off the current advertised special.

The price is right, but you'll need to temper your expectations -- as I alluded to, don't expect the kind of percussive power you'd see in a Theragun, for example; it simply doesn't have the power to kick you the way heavier-duty models can. Nonetheless, it has three adjustable intensity levels and three speeds from 1,500 to 2,600 strokes per minute. The 1,800-mAh battery gives you about three hours of massage therapy and it'll recharge in two hours.

You get six massage heads in the box. There's a round head for large muscle groups and a bullet head for joints, deep tissues and small muscle areas. A U-shaped head works your spine, neck, shoulder and achilles tendon. The air cushion head is for soft tissues and sensitive muscles, and a flat head rounds out the set, serving as a general-purpose tool for all parts of your body. It comes with a small travel case for the gun and all attachments.

Now playing: Watch this: Can't get a professional massage? Get a massage at home...

First published earlier this year. Updated with the latest deal.

