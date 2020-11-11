Getty Images

Shopping for fitness-lovers can be difficult, but one thing they'll always be grateful for is new gear. And even though shoes are sometimes hard to shop for, the right type of workout shoe can be crucial to your workout (and your feet, from heel to midsole to toe). Whether the person you're shopping for is into running, weightlifting or cycling, or they just need walking shoes, making the right choice with footwear like sneakers is important.

If you're shopping for someone who does a type of exercise that you don't also do, chances are you might be a bit lost about which workout shoes will be the best option to support their feet. And you don't want to give them just any gym shoe, or to pick the wrong workout shoe, especially if they're going to be investing a lot of time (and potentially money) into their training routine. Do you need breathable mesh, anti-slip rubber or a rubber outsole for the workout shoe? Do you need women's workout shoes or men's workout sneakers? Do you go for the big brands like Nike, Reebok and Adidas when selecting your perfect shoe? The workout shoe options are endless.

Sneakers can ultimately be a personal athletic shoe preference. But if you're looking for some exercise shoe suggestions, let the fitness instructors below help guide you in the right direction. They know which sneakers to skip, which sneakers to invest in and oftentimes can save you from a headache (in your head or your feet) when you've just bought four different pairs of sneakers but you're not sure which is right.

So let these fitness training experts save you some precious time (as well as hopefully money and pain in your feet, including the dreaded plantar fasciitis) by checking out their recommendations for the best workout shoes for different exercises. No matter if the person you're shopping for is running, cross-training, boxing, dancing, doing high-intensity interval training (HIIT workout), weightlifting and weight training-- this guide to sneakers has you (and your feet) covered.

Amazon "For trails, I prefer Salomon XA Pro 3D GTX. These are Gore-tex to keep your feet dry and have firm soles for added stability on the trails. The toe box is also reinforced to keep you from stubbing your toe. As these shoes are sturdier, they are good for indoor cycling and some indoor exercise classes. With a firm sole, some activities (such as calf raises) might be difficult in these shoes." -- Mollie Millington, runner and certified personal trainer.

Amazon "I love the Asics Kayano as they provide additional ankle stability for people with muscle imbalances, which we all have. Once the ankle and knees are supported correctly, the proper shoe can relieve pain in the knees and ankles and help correct over-pronation which is when your foot rolls inward, causing shin splints and can cause knee pain and swelling. "A good stability shoe will help minimize the rolling inward and help the heel-to-toe transition slowly, correcting your running form over time. "I personally love how light this model has become over the years. The shoe has transformed into a fashionable and light shoe while helping correct the form of our feet while we run while improving the pressure on our joints while we run with added cushioning. Every client I put in these shoes loves them, as they can be worn while strength training or running." -- Holly Roser, certified personal trainer.

NoBull "There are two main things you look for in a CrossFit shoe: durability and versatility. A good CrossFit shoe takes you from squats to rope climbs to burpee box jumps all in one workout. A good pair of CrossFit shoes feels just as comfortable during an 800-meter run as it does during a couplet of deadlifts and push-ups -- and NoBull surpasses standards for all of the above. "NoBull shoes have a reputation for being heavy-duty yet comfortable, supportive yet flexible. Plus, they're sleek and simple, and you can choose from high-top, mid-rise and regular to find your perfect fit," -- Amanda Capritto, CrossFit Coach, certified personal trainer and CNET writer.

Asics "My fave sneaker model is the Asics Gel Nimbus. They were the first pair of shoes I bought when I started training with DanceBody in 2016, and I'm seriously committed to them. I've tried a bunch of different sneaker brands and models, but I always come back to the Gel Nimbus. "They have amazing shock absorption for high-impact movements, but are light enough that they don't feel like clunky moon shoes; the perfect balance for dance cardio." -- Sam Ostwald, trainer and instructor at DanceBody

Amazon "For boxing workouts, these are super-comfortable and feel like you're walking on clouds! I also like that they can be slip-on and not tied with laces. I do a lot of strength training and high-impact moves and have loved these shoes for the past four years. I still wear them whenever I do boxing workouts, drills and high-impact training," -- Amanda Alappat, former pro boxer and personal trainer.

