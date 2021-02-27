Cultivating a beard requires more than just growing it out. Keeping it tidy and neat helps you look polished while still rocking facial hair. The most important tool you need to clean up the edges and keep everything even is a beard trimmer -- especially since going to a barber right now isn't an option for everyone.

Since I can't grow my own facial hair, I enlisted the help of my boyfriend, who's been proudly rocking a full beard since 2015, to come up with a list of the best beard trimmer options for the job. He tested out each model to see how they compare and which is worth buying for your facial hair needs.

Read more: Best men's skin care products for 2021: The Art of Shaving, Jack Black, Lumin and more

Wahl As the inventors of the first electric hair clippers, Wahl certainly knows what they're doing when it comes to grooming. This Wahl beard trimmer, which is adjustable to 10 positions between 1.5 and 13mm, comes with four interchangeable heads -- a precision detailer, a dual shaver, a stubble blade and a T-blade -- as well as six guides; three for stubble and three for precision trimming. The trimming blades are finely ground to produce finer teeth that give precise results for all trim lengths. And with a single charge delivering three and a half hours of cutting time, this beard trimmer is the most low-maintenance of the bunch.

Remington The Remington Vacuum Beard & Stubble Trimmer 6000 is for anyone who's ever unsuccessfully tried to clean up all of those little trimmed beard hairs around the sink, or for anyone who's been yelled at for those unsuccessful attempts. With a high-velocity motor and fan blades, this beard trimmer has an adjustable comb, 11 length settings from 2 to 18mm and a vacuum system that captures up to 95% of trimmed hairs as you cut. The stainless steel blades are also self-sharpening, so when you use the trimmer, it's like the first time, every time.

Brio If you're rocking a short beard this Movember, the Brio Axis Beard and Hair Trimmer is for you. Designed for stubble and tight beards of up to 6mm, this ceramic-bladed trimmer is ideal for cutting straight lines and getting into difficult-to-navigate facial areas while eliminating the friction that causes bumps and razor burn. It comes with three removable guards, a cleaning brush and lubricating oil for a smooth glide across your face.

Gillette If you're bearding on a budget, Gillette has you covered with its all-purpose Styler -- a trimmer, edger and shaver all in one. The package includes three comb attachments (2mm, 4mm and 6mm) that you can use to customize your beard length and a shaving attachment that works with any Gillette 5-blade or SkinGuard razor refills, so when it comes time for a close shave again, you're ready to go. The trimmer itself is also waterproof and shower-safe.

Braun Combining precision and portability, the Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 is one of the most efficient, and fastest charging, beard trimmers out there -- just 1 hour of charging delivers 100 minutes of cordless trimming. The trimmer comes with short-, medium- and long-beard trimming comb attachment options from 0.5 to 20mm and has a precision trimmer dial that lets you choose from 39 different length settings in 0.5 mm increments. It also has AutoSensing technology that reads your beard thickness 13 times per second and adjusts the power of its motor automatically to ensure an even trim without a lot of effort.

Wahl The Wahl Aqua Blade Rechargeable beard trimmer is a multi-purpose tool that you can use on a wet beard or in the shower. The grooming kit comes with 12 comb attachments that let you maintain beard lengths from 1.5 to 25mm, two precision detail attachments for sharp edging, and a nose trimmer attachment for cleaning up rogue nose hairs. And everything is neatly packed into a soft travel case that you can take with you on the go.

Remington Remington brings advanced technology into its Smart Beard Trimmer, an intuitive tool that memorizes your previous beard length settings and senses the level and thickness of your facial hair to adjust the motor and trimming speed as you trim. The motorized comb is fully controlled by a digital touch screen and programmed with 175 different length settings that adjust in 0.1 mm increments from 0.4 mm to 18mm. And with its lithium power, it has cordless capabilities that last for 50 minutes after a full charge.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.