Best Dry Shampoos for 2022

If I could only keep one hair product on my collection, it would be my dry shampoo. Dry shampoo saves you on days when you're feeling crunched for time, or when you're just lazy and don't feel like showering and drying your hair (no judgment). Hair washing and styling is a time-consuming process, which is when dry shampoo can really come in and save the day in a pinch.

If you're looking for some of the top-performing dry shampoos out there, the list below contains products vetted by expert hair stylists, and some are the top-rated products on sites like Amazon. Keep reading below for tips on how to get the most out of your dry shampoo product and find out the tops products on the market now.

Amazon/Bumble and Bumble If your hair is on the oily side, stylists recommend a powder dry shampoo over a spray -- like this one from Bumble and Bumble. Another plus for powder shampoo is that it's easy to travel with (since you won't be limited by the no aerosol rule or limited by liquids when you fly on the plane). This powder uses a blend of clay, silica, starches and oat flour to help absorb oil and help create more volume for your hair. It's also scented -- so if you don't like fragrance, keep that in mind and look for an unscented powder.

Amazon/Oribe If you have normal or dry hair, celebrity stylist Ryan Trygstad recommends an aerosol texture spray. Oribe Dry Texture Spray is one of his favorites, "to create life and texture at the root. This is the best for 'lived-in' second/third-day hair. This will absorb oil at the root but not as well as a powder," he says. Not only do hairstylists like Trygstad recommend this Oribe spray, but it's a bestseller and top-rated product on Amazon.

Amazon/Batiste Overwhelmingly one of the top-rated dry shampoos on Amazon, Batiste dry shampoo is easy on the wallet at a little over $9 a bottle. Plus it has over 14 thousand reviews and a near perfect 4.5 star rating. If you don't like the original fragrance, the brand makes a ton of fun fragrance variations.

Living Proof/Amazon Some dry shampoos can't stand up to sweaty hair, but Living Proof promises that their product can really clean sweaty hair (or at least as close as you can get without an actual shampoo). If you don't take their word for it try reading the countless rave reviews across multiple sites, including Amazon. Living Proof says they use a special Triple Action Cleaning Technology to get a "real clean" without water. The Healthy Hair Molecule technology helps you remove the powder once it absorbs oil/sweat. Then your hair is infused with odor neutralizers and a time-released fragrance so your hair will stay fresh smelling over time.

R+Co One of the not-so-great effects of using dry shampoo is the white residue or powdery finish it can leave behind. The darker your hair, the harder it is to remove the traces of powder and residue that just scream "I used dry shampoo today!" For this reason, Trygstad recommends R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist. "This is my first choice for someone with fine hair or someone who doesn't want to see any white residue. This product dries clean and has the appearance of a fresh blow-dry," says Trygstad.

Kevin Murphy/Walmart "As a Kevin Murphy Session Stylist I am in love with Fresh.Hair and Doo.Over as dry shampoos for my guests. Fresh.Hair is the perfect spray that adds massive shine without the oily look for a beautiful, sleek finish for medium to thick hair. Doo.Over has medium hold for maximum volume that really helps with finer hair guests who feel limp after day two," says stylist Abdollahi, who calls out that she is affiliated with Kevin Murphy products.

What's the best dry shampoo for your hair?

There are several types of dry shampoos out there -- aerosol sprays are common, but there are also powders, texturizing sprays, mists, foam shampoos and more.

What kind of dry shampoo you should use ultimately comes down to two factors: your hair type (thin, oily, thick, etc.) and your style preference. According to hairstylist Elise Abdollahi, stylist at Salon deZEN, if your main concern is volume, then a powder dry shampoo is best for you. "If you're looking for more volume, micro-fiber powder is the way to go. It's usually tapped on the scalp and rubbed in and has some hold to it that can create a faux teasing effect," says Abdollahi.

Ryan Trygstad, co-founder of Mark Ryan Salon and celebrity stylist, also recommends dry shampoo powder for people with oily hair. "This is the best product for someone who has oily hair or wants to extend their blowout by days," he says.

"If smooth and sleek is more your look, a dry shampoo that sprays on the roots is a great product for you. There are also many pigmented dry shampoos out there now so brunettes and dark hair colored people can spray without that light or white powder showing," says Abdollahi.

Hairstylist tips for using dry shampoo

Anyone can spray on dry shampoo, brush and go -- but there are actually quite a few tricks in hairstylists' toolbox for maximizing your dry shampoo product or using it strategically for styling. Abdollahi loves using dry shampoo on clean, dry hair (yes, clean) to help with roots, prep the scalp and prevent oil and odor.

"When my hair and scalp are squeaky clean it's the perfect time to prep my scalp for the oil that's produced [in] the next coming days. The dry shampoo puts a barrier down that will absorb the oil before it gets out of control," she says.

In general, Abdollahi also recommends spraying the product about 8 to 10 inches away from your scalp to avoid heavy buildup and evenly distribute it through your hair. Also, she cautions against spraying dry shampoo on sweaty hair immediately after a workout. "After a workout, make sure your hair is dry before putting the product on so you don't get a cakey clump where the sweat hasn't dried," she says.

Trygstad echoes Abdollahi, cautioning clients from overusing dry shampoo. "Be mindful of rationing and begin with a buildable amount (rather than the opposite). Start with a small amount and slowly work it into the root area," he says. Another tip is to make sure when you do actually wash your hair, to cleanse it really well to avoid excess product build up, which he says can lead to hair follicle damage.

