Finding the best mattress for your sleeping position is essential for a good night's sleep. However, finding one could be an overwhelming task with the amount of variety in the market. You might need help figuring out where to start. And we're here to help. Whether you've bought a bed online before or are just starting the process for the first time, I've used my years of researching and testing to select the best mattresses worth your money. I'll also pull the curtain on what you need from your bed and how we test them here at CNET.

What's the best mattress overall?

While testing mattresses for this list, we found that the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is the best overall mattress you can buy. It has three firmness options and a durable hybrid construction, meaning anyone can sleep on this bed.

This bed is already priced well for the quality you get, but to make it even sweeter, Brooklyn Bedding offers generous sales that can knock a couple hundred dollars off the retail price.

Video: Best mattress for 2024

Best mattresses of 2024

Mattress price scale:

$ = Budget: $799 and below

$$ = Average: $800 to $1,699

$$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up

The pricing shown below is the full price for a queen mattress, but I list the full range of available sizes and prices within each entry. I update this list periodically.

Brooklyn Bedding Best mattress overall Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: Medium-soft to soft or 2 | Medium: Medium to medium-soft or 4 | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Like Three firmness options mean any sleeper type will be comfortable

Neutral foam feel

Affordable for the quality Don't like Firmest option still isn’t truly firm

Still might be out of the price range for some Why we picked the Brooklyn Bedding Signature: The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress is one of the best quality beds you can get for the money. “When my sister asked me what my recommendation was for a comfortable and affordable hybrid bed, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature was my immediate choice. She and her dogs have slept on it comfortably for years, and she was able to save even more thanks to Brooklyn Bedding’s 30% military discount,” says Owen Poole, CNET senior video producer. How it sleeps: While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles like zoned support or foam-tipped coils, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress is one of our favorite mattresses to recommend to people. Why? Besides the solid construction, it’s an incredibly accommodating bed. It’s available in three firmness levels: Soft (medium-soft or 3), Medium (medium or 5) and Firm (medium-firm or 7.) The flagship Brooklyn Bedding mattress has a neutral foam feel that the average person likes. You get the pressure relief benefits of the foam without the polarizing feeling of memory foam. What’s under the cover: Brooklyn Bedding signature is a hybrid mattress with a thick system of eight-inch pocketed coils reinforced around the edge for increased edge support. Then two layers of foam provide plenty of pressure relief while molding to your body without sucking you in like some dense foams do. An airy topper offers a softness that memory foam just can’t achieve. For you if: You want a straight-to-the-point hybrid mattress that’s comfortable, durable and well-priced. Not for you if: You’re looking for a bed with fancy features like dual-coil layers or zoned support. Find out more about this bed in our Brooklyn Bedding Signature review. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid $1,332 at Brooklyn Bedding

Lindsay Boyers Best firm mattress Saatva Classic Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: 9/10 or firm Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Like Dual-coil design makes it extra durable

Free white glove delivery

Three firmness options available

Comfy pillow top Don't like Expensive

Some soft sleepers might want a softer bed

$99 fee if you want to return it Why we picked the Saatva Classic: You get both plush comfort and superior support with the Saatva Classic. It’s a true luxury mattress with a hefty construction. “My dad lives in a rural location and he’s getting older. He’s not the best candidate for solo unboxing of a new king-size mattress. That’s why I chose to get him a brand-new Saatva Classic for his birthday. The bed was white glove delivered right to his door: a team of professionals set it up for him and even hauled away his old bed. He’s been sleeping like a baby ever since,” says CNET Senior Video Producer JD Christison. How it sleeps: The Saatva Classic has all the essential parts that make up a classic mattress that everyone can recognize and love: a bouncy feel, an innerspring system and a comfy pillow top. But they’re so much more going on with this bed than anything you’ve probably slept on. It has a classic pillow top feel that’s responsive and easy to move around, even with the layers of memory foam underneath. You choose from three firmness options: Plush soft (medium or 5), Luxury firm (medium-firm or 7) and Firm (firm or 9). The firmest model is why it wins as the best firm mattress. What’s under the cover: The construction of the Saatva Classic makes it stand out. It has a dual-coil design that starts with a base layer of tempered steel coils, then comes the second layer of pocketed coils that are firmer in the center third of the bed. The layer of high-density foam neutralizes the feel of the coils. The pillow top even has lumbar support, giving it an edge for back pain relief. For you if: You want a traditional pillow-top mattress that’s ultra supportive and you’re willing to pay for it. Not for you if: You’re on a tight budget or are under 150 pounds. Petite body types may not need the hefty construction. Read our Saatva mattress review. Saatva Classic $2,095 at Saatva * Pricing based on Queen model

Jonathan Gomez Best memory foam mattress Nectar Premier Mattress Type Memory foam mattress Firmness 5 or medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Forever warranty Price $$ Like Responsive memory foam feel

Available in an all-foam or hybrid construction

Affordable, especially with sales

Temperature neutral Don't like All-foam construction probably isn’t supportive enough for people over 230 pounds

Too soft for some back and stomach sleepers Why we chose the Nectar Premier:Memory foam lovers and critics alike will love the all-foam Nectar Premier for its comfort and affordable price tag. How it sleeps: The all-foam Nectar Premier is a memory foam mattress that hugs your curves as you sink into it. It reminds me of a watered-down Tempur-Pedic, though we’d classify it as a responsive memory foam feel because it’s easier to move around on than the Nectar Original. It hits a sweet spot of satisfying both memory foam lovers and those (like me) who don’t prefer it. We also found it to be around a medium firmness, which means that any sleeping position can enjoy it. The Nectar Premier is the softest mattress Nectar offers. What’s under the cover: The Nectar Premier is available in an all-foam or hybrid construction. The all-foam is a simple three-layer construction: a support foam, a transition layer and a gel memory foam comfort layer. While it’s not a truly cooling bed (that’s the Nectar Copper), some cooling additions to this bed keep it from trapping heat, like the top layer of therapeutic gel memory foam with ActiveCool and a textured cover. The Nectar Premier gives you memory foam without it being off-putting to people who don’t like how sinking and dense true memory foam can be. It’s all-around comfortable and widely accommodating. For you if: You want a memory foam mattress that’s both pressure relieving and responsive without sucking you into the foam layers. Not for you if: You want a firm memory foam mattress. Find out more about this bed in our full Nectar Premier mattress review. Nectar Premier $949 at Nectar

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Best bed-in-a-box mattress DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Type Responsive memory foam mattress Firmness Medium to medium-firm or 5 to 6 Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Like Soft pillow top

Responsive memory foam feel

Supportive hybrid construction

Anyone can sleep on it Don't like Not soft enough for some strict side sleepers

Not firm enough for some back or stomach sleepers

Out of budget for some Why we picked the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid:Besides being extremely comfortable, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress is suitable for any person, regardless of their sleeping position or body type. “I have slept on the older version of this mattress for over five years. It is now in my guest room, and all my guests comment on how restful their stay was at Casa de Payne,” says CNET Director of Production Dillon Payne. How it sleeps: DreamCloud is one of my favorite brands for blending memory foam and comfy pillow tops. As someone who doesn't prefer memory foam but loves a pillow top, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress gives you the best of both worlds. That’s why it’s the best bed-in-a-box mattress you can get. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid has a responsive memory foam feel so that you won’t get sucked into the bed for the sake of pressure relief. We rate it medium to medium-firm or six out of 10. That will work for most people unless you want something extremely soft or firm. What’s under the cover: It’s a 13-inch thick mattress with pocketed coils as the primary support base. While it’s also available in an all-foam version, I recommend the hybrid construction for the average person. It gives it a slight bounce and added durability that heavier folks need. On top of the coils, you’ll get a transition foam layer, a neutral foam layer, a gel memory foam and a quilted pillow top that’s seriously comfortable. While the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid certainly isn’t a budget bed, DreamCloud does some of the most generous sales in the industry. For you if: You want a durable hybrid mattress that blends the feel of memory foam with the responsiveness of coils and a cushioned cover. Not for you if: You’re looking for either a truly soft or firm mattress. The DreamCloud Premier falls roughly in the center of the firmness scale. Learn more about this bed in our DreamCloud Premier review. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress $949 at DreamCloud

Best mattress for plus-size sleepers Helix Plus Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium-firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 15-year limited warranty Price $$ Like Ultra supportive

Great for bigger bodies

Cooling cover upgrade available

Neutral foam feel Don't like Not a budget option

Overkill for people under 150 pounds

Too firm for some side sleepers Why we chose the Helix Plus mattress: Plus-size sleepers need a bed that provides extra durability without compromising comfort. The Helix Plus mattress is an extra-thick bed that does just that. How it sleeps: The Helix Plus mattress has a neutral foam feel, which we’ve found is the sweet spot for most sleepers. You still get foam's comfort and pressure relief without having the dense, slow-moving sensation of true memory foam. You can easily switch positions without resistance. It’s a medium-firm or 7 out of 10 firmness level that supports the spine and back through the night. Because of its firmness, the Helix Plus mattress is best suited for stomach, back or combination sleepers. If you spend a lot of time on your side or are a strict side sleeper, it might be a little firmer than you want. What’s under the cover: This 13-inch thick mattress is more supportive and durable than the average bed because it has extra-large pocketed coils. The multiple foam layers and breathable Tencel cover finish off this mattress, making it the best option for plus-size sleepers. While it’s not a budget bed, I expected the price tag to match the hefty construction, and it doesn’t at only $1,499 for a queen. For you if: You’re a plus-size stomach, back or combination sleeper who wants an extremely durable bed. Not for you if: You’re under 150 pounds and won’t benefit from the extra-large coils or a side sleeper. Find out more about this bed in our Helix Plus review. Read our Helix Mattresses review. Helix Plus $1,199 at Helix * Pricing based on Queen model

Johnathan Gomez/CNET Best value mattress Allswell Mattress Type Hybrid Mattress Firmness 6 or medium to medium-firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $ Like Budget pick

Great quality for the price

Recommended for back, stomach or combo sleepers

Good for heavier body types Don't like Too firm for some side sleepers

Lacks additional features that other options have Why we chose the Allswell mattress: If you need a new bed and have a tight budget, you’ll be happy to know that the Allswell mattress is affordable and long-lasting. “I’m not sure if there’s a better value online for a hybrid mattress of this quality. It’s quite nice for the price, and if you’re a heavier person on a tight budget, I couldn’t see you going wrong with this option,” says JD Christison, CNET senior video producer. How it sleeps: Budget doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. The Allswell mattress from Walmart is the perfect example of that. Despite being what we would consider “ultra-budget friendly,” it’s a supportive and bouncy hybrid mattress. It has a soft, neutral foam feel instead of a dense or syrupy memory foam feel that can be polarizing. At a medium-firm or 7, the Allswell mattress is perfect for back and stomach sleepers. However, I wouldn’t recommend it to strict side sleepers, especially petite body types. What’s under the cover: Because the Allswell is a budget hybrid bed, the construction is pretty straightforward. You won’t see advanced additions like zoned support or cooling covers, but that doesn’t detract from the comfort or quality. The Allswell mattress has a three-layer construction with pocketed coils sandwiched between layers of polyfoam. It’s finished with a soft, quilted cover. For you if: You need a long-lasting, supportive bed on a budget. It might lack all the extra bells and whistles, but Allswell is a high-quality hybrid bed at a fraction of the cost. Not for you if: You’re a strict side sleeper, as the medium-firm profile might cause pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Find out more about this bed in our Allswell review. Allswell $317 at Walmart

My Slumber Yard Best cooling mattress for hot sleepers Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: 3 or Medium-soft | Medium: 5 or Medium | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Like Physically cool

Multiple firmness options

Soft, neutral foam feel

Additional pillow top available Don't like A little expensive for some

Overkill for anyone except hot sleepers

No true firm option Why we choose the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: When it comes to cooling mattresses, no other brand does it as well as the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe. It’s one of the most physically cool mattresses we’ve tested. “As a hot sleeper, I love how I instantly can feel the cooling sensation when I lie on this mattress. If you combine this bed with light or cooling bedding, you are in good shape to decrease night sweating,” says CNET editor Caroline Igo. How it sleeps: The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is a premium hybrid mattress that actually sleeps cool at night. But this bed is more than just a cooling solution. It’s also extremely comfortable, with a neutral foam feel. You can add a pillow top to your Aurora Luxe at checkout for more of a soft, airy pillow top feel. Another point in this bed's favor is that it’s available in three firmness options: Soft (medium-soft or three), Medium (medium or five) and Firm (medium-firm or seven). The firmest option of this Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe isn’t all that firm, so if you’re looking for a truly firm bed, look elsewhere. What’s under the cover: This premium mattress is five layers thick and features a mix of foam and pocketed coils. All the cooling power comes from a layer of CopperFlex foam on top and the Titan Cool cover. If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll be hard-pressed to do better than the comfort, durability and cooling tech of the Aurora Luxe. For you if: You want a high-quality mattress that backs up the cooling claims. Not for you if: You’re on a tight budget. I suggest the Cocoon Chill, our best budget cooling mattress selection. Find out more about this bed in our full Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe review. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe $1,865 at Brooklyn Bedding

Jonathan Gomez/CNET Best mattress for back pain Saatva Rx Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Like Zoned support design with multiple layers of coils

Unique construction

Accommodating feel Don't like Might be too soft for some stomach and back sleepers

One firmness option available

Pretty expensive Why we picked the Saatva Rx mattress: Saatva is a brand known for making premium mattresses that are exceptionally durable and supportive. The Rx mattress was designed to alleviate back pain from conditions like scoliosis and sciatica. How it sleeps: When we tested the Saatva Rx mattress, we found it on the softer side of medium on our firmness scale or a 4 or 5 out of 10. That firmness level will make it suitable for any sleeping position, though it might be too soft for some back and stomach sleepers. The Saatva Classic mattress is a firmer alternative that will give people with back pain all the support they need. What’s under the cover: The Saatva Rx mattress has seven layers of gel memory foam, high-density foam, and durable coils. This bed's base layer of coils includes a unique feature of what Saatva calls the “Rx foam module,” which is a foam tip on each coil. If that wasn’t enough, there is an additional layer of micro coils wrapped in high-density foam. For you if: You like softer mattresses that have the construction to alleviate back pain. Not for your if: You’re a stomach or back sleeper who prefers a truly firm mattress. For more on this bed, read our full Saatva Rx mattress review. Saatva Rx Mattress $2,801 at Saatva

Best mattress for side sleepers Layla Hybrid Mattress Type Flippable hybrid mattress Firmness Firm: 5 or medium | Soft: 3 or medium-soft Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Like Two firmness levels in one

Great for side sleepers

Cooper-infused memory foam

Airy memory foam feel Don't like Not a budget choice

Too soft for some back and stomach sleepers Why we chose the Layla Hybrid mattress: Why choose one firmness when you can have two in one bed? The Layla Hybrid mattress is a flippable bed that provides both comfort and versatility to side sleepers. “My parents sleep on this mattress! Our team prefers the Layla Hybrid since it is a flippable bed that offers two firmness options that provide the proper support and pressure relief for side sleepers,” says Dillon Payne, CNET director of production. How it sleeps: Side sleepers need as much pressure relief as possible to ensure no pressure points develop and cause joint pain the next day. The Layla Hybrid mattress does just that. The soft side of the Layla hybrid is around medium-soft, and the firmer side is a tad above medium. Neither side is truly firm, though you will get plenty of support and comfort with the firmer side. The Layla Hybrid mattress has a responsive, almost airy memory foam feel that contours your body. Not to mention, the trademark honeycomb pattern cover is super soft. What’s under the cover: The Layla hybrid mattress is uniquely constructed because it’s flippable. The coils are in the center of the bed, and the foam layers are stacked around it. Among the foam on either side are layers of copper-gel memory foam as the main comfort layer. It’s supposed to also help temperature regulation and keep the foam from trapping heat. For you if: You’re a side sleeper interested in a light, airy memory foam mattress that gives you two options for firmness. Not for you if: You don’t care about the flippable design or want a firm mattress. Learn more about this bed in our Layla Hybrid review. Read our Layla Hybrid review. Layla Hybrid $1,699 at Layla * Pricing based on Queen model

Dillon Payne Best hybrid mattress Purple Restore mattress Type Hyper-Elastic Polymer Hybrid Firmness 7 or Medium firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years Price $$$ Like Two firmness options available

Unique feel

Ultra breathable construction

Supportive hybrid design Don't like The feeling can be polarizing

It’s expensive Why we chose the Purple Restore: The gel-like grid of the Purple Restore hybrid mattress gives it a unique, squishy feeling that people either love or hate. “I slept on an older version of this mattress for about five years, and while it eventually came time for a change, I enjoyed an exceptional level of comfort and restful sleep on Purple thanks to its GelFlex Grid material. It also helped me to sleep without night sweats through hot summers thanks to its breathability,” says Owen Poole, CNET senior video producer. How it sleeps: No other mattress compares to the feel of the squishy, Hyper-Elastic Polymer that makes up the Purple Grid. When you lie on it, you feel almost buoyant in it. Not only does that give it a leg up in pressure relief, but it also regulates temperature well. The Purple Restore mattress is available in a soft and firm profile. We tested the Firm model and rated it as medium-firm on our scale, making it great for back, stomach and combination sleepers. Side sleepers will want to go with the softer option. What’s under the cover: The Purple Restore mattress has a pocketed coil primary support layer for added responsiveness and durability, a transition layer and then is topped with a Purple GelFlex Grid layer. You can’t get the feel or construction of the Purple Restore mattress from anywhere else, which is partly why this bed is more expensive than other beds. For you if: You’re an adventurous sleeper who wants a widely accommodating hybrid mattress that will stand the test of time. Not for you if: You don’t like the feeling of the Purple Grid. Read our Purple Hybrid mattress review. Purple Restore Mattress $2,159 at Purple

Best mattresses of 2024 compared

Mattress type Price (queen) Sleep trial period Warranty Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Hybrid $1,332 120 nights 10-year limited Saatva Classic Hybrid $2,095 365 nights Lifetime Nectar Premier Memory foam $1,499 365 nights Forever DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Memory foam hybird $1,832 365 nights Lifetime Helix Plus Memory foam hybrid $1,499 100 nights 20-year prorated Allswell Hybrid $317 100 nights 10-year limited Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Hybrid $1,865 120 nights 10-year limited Saatva Rx Neutral hybrid $3,295 365 nights Lifetime Layla Hybrid Flippable hybrid $1,699 120 nights 10-year limited Purple Restore Hyper-Elastic Polymer hybrid $2,399 100 nights 10-year limited

Other mattresses we have tested

We've tested many other beds outside of what was included in this best mattress list. And while many of them are great, they didn't quite cut earning that "best" title. That said, mattresses are subjective, and there's a chance that one of these beds might work better for you.

Tempur Pro-Adapt: If you live and die by memory foam in its truest form, you already know Tempur-Pedic. The Tempur ProAdapt was a close second for the best overall memory foam mattress, though the cost is more than what many people will want to pay. Still, if you want a dense, memory foam mattress that cradles your every curve and are willing to pay for it, you'll like this bed.

WinkBed mattress: I've said it twice and will say it a third time: I'm a pillow top gal. So when I tell you that the WinkBed mattress has one of the comfiest pillow tops, you should trust me. It's available in three firmness levels, meaning anyone can sleep on this bed.

Tuft & Needle: This simple, two-layer mattress has a neutral foam feel that budget shoppers will love. You can get a Tuft & Needle mattress for under $1,000. While it's not as cheap as the Allswell, it's another budget bed to watch.

How we test mattresses

Our team of sleep experts has spent years researching, testing and deconstructing over 200 mattresses. Most of our testing happens in our 6,000-square-foot mattress warehouse in Reno, Nevada. In addition to the office space where our team tirelessly complies mattress data, there are also two mock bedrooms we use to test and film reviews in. A back room also serves as an overflow for the hundreds of mattresses the team has tested.

When I say the room is stacked with mattresses (within the limits of fire safety standards, I promise), I mean it. There are about 14 stacks of five beds, totaling 68 beds in one room. Of course, that doesn't account for the other stacks tucked into nearly every nook and cranny. Last time we counted, there were about 120 beds.

Testing mattresses is a very hands-on process that involves analyzing the construction, feeling and rolling around on the beds from multiple points of view. Our team has a variety of genders, body types and sleeper positions, which allows us to give each bed a well-rounded view that we can compile into recommendations for the average person.

How we rate mattresses

I've told you where our team works, and now I'll tell you what we're assessing each bed for. Over our years of testing, we've established a methodology that helps us evaluate and score each bed we test. We use that data to help us recommend the best mattresses for every type of person.

Firmness and feel: Firmness and feel are some of the most subjective factors when testing mattresses. How firm a mattress feels will depend on how much pressure you put on the mattress, aka your body weight. To get the best picture of a mattress's true firmness and feel, we have multiple team members test and rate each bed.

Durability and construction: We can't sleep on every mattress we test for years to test the durability (though we have done it for some). While we note the construction of a bed, we use it to inform how durable and supportive a bed will be over time. Saatva, for example, received a 10 support score during testing because of the hefty construction and dual-coil system.

Motion isolation: When I say motion isolation, I'm referring to how well a bed can dampen movement across the surface. We test this by having multiple teammates move around and measure how much motion they can feel. Memory foam tends to perform best in this area. For example, the Nectar Premier mattress scored higher in motion isolation because the memory foam layers are superior at dampening movement compared with innerspring mattresses.

Edge support: This one might not seem like a big deal, but edge support is important if you sleep on the edge of the bed. Think about it like how strong the bed's perimeter is. If it caves in when we sit or lay on it, it doesn't have good edge support and receives a score corresponding to where it falls in the data.

Temperature: Many brands claim their mattresses are cooling, though very few actually are. While adding cooling technology or gel-infused foams can help regulate temperature, it doesn't mean they are physically cool to the touch. We carefully assess each of the cooling features but differentiate between being temperature-neutral and actually cooling. For instance, Purple is a naturally breathable bed because of the grid construction, but we don't consider it an actively cooling bed.

How to find the best mattress for you

It's easy to get lost in the industry terminology like Hyper-Elastic Polymer or zoned support and not know which bed is right for you. These things sound appealing, but not everyone will like or need every feature. The best mattress for you will suit your needs. So before you do anything, you need to consider three main points: your sleeping position, body type and budget.

Sleeping position

How you sleep will help you narrow down your mattress pool by firmness. Side sleepers will need softer mattresses to ensure they get enough cushion for their joints. Stomach and back sleepers want a firmer mattress to ensure their spine stays neutral to avoid back pain. Combo sleepers have more flexibility, though they should make the call based on the position in which they spend the most time.

Your body type

Your body type also will help you determine which mattress you should choose. We always recommend that heavier folks go with hybrid beds for longevity.

How much pressure you put on a mattress will also influence how firm it feels. Heavy people who put the most pressure on mattresses will find mattresses to be softer. The inverse is true for petite body types who will find things feel firmer. We base our firmness rating of 1 through 10 from the perspective of someone weighing 150 to 230 pounds.

Women also have to consider breast comfort when shopping for their mattresses. Stomach sleepers need firm mattresses for spinal support, though many women find extremely firm beds painful across the chest. That's not to say women can't sleep on firm mattresses, though it may influence how firm of a bed you choose. Pillow tops, memory foam or padded covers can provide extra cushion to firm mattresses.

Your budget

Once you know what you need from your mattress, you must establish your budget. The reality is that beds are a big investment. The average online mattress costs around $1,200, though options under $500 for people on a budget. And don't worry, just because they're cheaper doesn't mean they're poor quality.

Here's another thing about mattresses: they're almost always on sale. I'm serious; you should never buy a mattress for full price. From Memorial Day to Black Friday to every season in between, you'll almost have access to some sort of discount.

What are the different kinds of mattresses

If you're new to online mattress shopping, one easy way to narrow down the best mattress for you is by choosing a type of bed.

Foam mattresses are made entirely of layers of foam, whether it be polyfoam or gel foam. Each foam layer has a different density because it serves a distinct purpose in the bed. The foams with the highest density will be on the bottom because it's the bed's structure.

Latex foam mattresses are divided into two types: natural and synthetic. Natural and organic latex foam is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and environmentally friendly. Synthetic latex foam is artificially made but cheaper than organic material. Either way, latex foam is durable, breathable and very bouncy. However, latex beds are almost always very heavy, so having two people to move them is best.

Memory foam mattresses are one of the most popular types because they are comfortable and excellent at isolating motion and offering pressure relief to the joints. Memory foam is often slower to respond, making it difficult to switch positions at night.

Hybrid mattresses use both foam and metal coils. They're closest in design to the innerspring mattress most of us grew up with, but the added layers of foam do wonders for pressure relief. We recommend hybrid mattresses for people who weigh over 230 pounds.

Pillow-top mattresses have a padded layer on the top of the bed that's often tufted to provide extra cushioning. They're often made of wool, organic cotton or other light and airy materials.