Best Mattress Under $500: Watch Before Buying

Oct 3, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: On a really strict budget and looking for the best mattress you can buy under 500 bucks. We have those beds for you in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a cnet, and today we have our best list of mattresses, $500 and under. Now this is a very challenging list. I'm going to say that upfront because mattress brands do change their prices around pretty frequently. Certain beds will just kind of disappear and then reappear as new mattresses. [00:00:30] So please keep in mind that the price I'm seeing right now might not be the price when you're watching this video, and these are all going to be queen-sized beds after discount, and we might be fudging it a little bit with under 500. There's one or two on here that might be slightly over 500 depending on the time of year, so just keep that in mind. We're trying really, really hard to find you the best mattresses for the lowest price and discounts that you need to bring these prices down. Speaker 1: We'll be looking for you in the description along with more info about all the beds in this video. Let's just get into the video by briefly covering the policy information. We're going to have them up on screen so you can read them and more details will be linked down below in the description. These are just the minimum things you should expect. You shouldn't pay anything extra for shipping. You should get at least a hundred night trial period with all of these. They should come with free returns and they should also come with a 10 year warranty. Now, one thing I do want to preface is that some of these you can only get on Amazon, and when you buy a mattress on Amazon, usually it is backed by these policies from the brand themselves. Speaker 1: That is not always the case in every instance. So if you decide [00:01:30] to order one of these mattresses off of Amazon storefront, make sure you just double check that you're getting these policies. I think 99 out of a hundred times you will, but you don't want to be that one time that you only get, say, a 39 trial period and you're stuck with a mattress you don't like. Now about that stuff though, let's get into the list itself and we're just going to start with our best overall pick. That's going to be the Casper Element Mattress, which as of right now is only available on Amazon. This mattress used to be available on Casper storefront, but they've since replaced it with a new mattress and it seems like it is still widely available on [00:02:00] Amazon right now. Queen size retails for $505, so it's still really in that $500 price range. Speaker 1: This bed is 10 inches thick. It uses three layers of foams. It has a nice neutral feel that I think the vast majority of people will probably like. It is a bit firmer than a lot of the other beds you'll find from Casper like the original and the Casper. We have it around a medium firm, so it should work pretty well for most people. Maybe not strict side sleepers, but all beds do soften over time and it is a really great value. Next up, we have a super affordable memory foam mattress option called the Sienna [00:02:30] Mattress. Sienna as a brand is actually owned by the same company that makes the Nectar Mattress, which is ultra popular and ultra reputable, so no worries there. And right now queen size retails for $400 after discount, which is super duper affordable. This is a three layer alpha mattress with a top comfort layer of a more classic dense memory foam, so you get that nice sink in body conforming quality that you might be expecting from a memory foam mattress. Speaker 1: In our testing, we found it to be kind of firm around a medium firm, so a nice option for back stomach and combo sleepers. Very similar, the Element mattress [00:03:00] we just talked about. Next up, we have another super affordable memory foam mattress option from a sub-brand of a really reputable brand. It's be the Dream foam essential. Now, dream Foam has four pretty affordable mattresses. The only one of which that comes in under $500 is the Dream Foam essential. The Dream Foam hybrid comes in pretty close. We actually really like that bed, so if you have a bit more of a budget, I might check that one out. But the Dream Foam essential is super affordable and Dream Foam as a brand is owned by Brooklyn Bedding and they make some of our favorite mattresses over here. The price [00:03:30] of the Dream Foam essential will vary depending on what thickness you go with. Speaker 1: It comes into six inch and eight inch, a 10, a 12 and a 14. Right now, the eight inch model and the six inch model come in at under $500 after discounts the 10 inch model, which I think is a little bit more accommodating because it's slightly softer than the eight and the six comes in at just above 500 bucks. So again, if you have a bit more wiggle room in your budget, that might be a good one to go with as well. This bed also features that more classic dense memory foam feel, and again, the firmness will vary depending on the thickness you go with the six being the [00:04:00] firmest and the 14 being the softest, but that one's not really fit for this list. Next up, we have what is probably my personal favorite mattress in this price category, and it's going to be the Sal Mattress. Speaker 1: This bed is actually a hybrid, which is very uncommon for mattresses in this price range. This bed also features memory foam as a primary comfort layer, but it also has a top quilted cover and the coils combined to give it more of a neutral feel overall that I think most people will find to be pretty comfortable. We tested its firmness to be around a medium to medium firm, so pretty accommodating for most sleeper types, [00:04:30] maybe not strict side sleepers. I think most people will be able to get by on it just fine. Right now, you can get a queen size oswell mattress before discounts for just shy of 350 bucks, which is crazy. You can even get a king size for just shy of 400, which is also pretty crazy. And again, kind of a theme with this list, if you have a slightly bigger budget, a little wiggle room, you can find a mattress that might work a little bit better for you. Speaker 1: Like the Oswell Luxe, this bed has a little bit more comfort foams and it's noticeably softer and it's only 550 bucks. And when it comes to discounts, sometimes around major holidays, you might [00:05:00] be able to find one that will bring the Oswell Luxe down to below 500. So Oswell is a really good brand to look at if you're trying to save a lot of money and still get a nice bed. Next up, we have another bed from a very reputable, longstanding online mattress brand. Then this is their Amazon exclusive bed, the Tufts and Needle nod. The Tufts Needle Original is a really nice basic bed in a box mattress that has kind of gone up in price over the years. We still think it's a great bed, but the Nod Mattress is designed to be their more affordable version of the Tufts Needle Original. It comes in three different versions, a six inch and eight inch and a 10 [00:05:30] inch hybrid. Speaker 1: I think the eight inch is probably the one to go with because it has an M S R P of almost $500. Exactly, and it'll sometimes go on discount to bring it closer to 400. In terms of firmness, it's pretty accommodating around a medium and its feels also very accommodating. Very similar to the one you find on the Tufts Needle original mattress. So just a lot to like here. If you were trying to save a lot of money, you could go with the six inch model, but I wouldn't recommend something that thin being your every night sleeping mattress unless you're a very petite person. And then last but certainly not least, we have another mattress that you can pretty [00:06:00] much only find on Amazon. It's going to be the Lucid 10 inch jaw memory foam hybrid. If you go on Amazon, you'll find a ton of different mattress brands, and from what we've seen over the many years of testing mattresses, sometimes a new brand will pop up and then be on sale for a while and then disappear and a new one will come to take its place. Speaker 1: Lucid has been a very longstanding Amazon Mattress brand, so we can definitely recommend them. This one is actually a coil bed, which again is fairly uncommon for this price point and is top comfort layer is memory foam, but kind of like the Oswell mattress, the [00:06:30] coils plus the other foams combined to give it more of a neutral foam feel. Overall, that I think is pretty generally comfortable. It's also pretty accommodating when it comes to firmness. We have it somewhere between a medium and a medium firm, so again, pretty good for most sleeper types. And when it comes to price, this thing is an M S R P of Below $500 For a Queen, there is a 12 inch model, but that one is quite a bit more expensive, so I'd probably just stick with the 10. And that's, we're just going to wrap up today's best list. Speaker 1: Again, I said at the beginning of the video, this is a pretty tough list to put together because there aren't that many beds that come in at below this price [00:07:00] point, and there are less every year because beds unfortunately just seem to be getting more expensive. But if you're on a really tight budget, I think these six beds are going to be some fantastic options for you, and hopefully by the time you're watching this, there's still this affordable. Make sure you look down below in the description for full written reviews of all of these beds and those discounts I mentioned to actually bring the price down to the price that I described. [00:07:30] If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But that's going to do it for me. This is Own A Scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.