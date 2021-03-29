Save an extra $100 on already deeply discounted Horizon ellipticals and treadmills

We're about halfway to the summer months (and the promise of a vaccinated outdoor world). That means it's time to buckle down and follow through on those New Year's resolutions to get into shape before the warm weather arrives. I prefer elliptical machines because they're a low-impact, easy-on-the-knees way to get in your cardio, but treadmills are a great way to work out if you haven't, like me, whittled away your knees over the years.

Horizon Fitness had already slashed prices on some of its top equipment, including ellipticals and treadmills, and from now through the end of March you can save an additional $100 when you apply the appropriate promo code at checkout. If you want an elliptical, you can save 40% off the list price right now on the EX-59 or 55% off the 7.0AE; if you're more of a runner, you can save 56% on the 7.4AT treadmill.

Horizon Fitness The EX-59 usually sells for $999, but it's currently marked down to $699. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. This machine incorporates Horizon's approach to elliptical design with pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. It has integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port.

Horizon Fitness The 7.0 AE usually sells for $1,999, but it's currently marked down to $999. Apply promo code YOURCHOICE100 at checkout and get an extra $100 off. This machine features pedals spaced to minimize stress on your hips, knees and ankles, with a long natural stride and layout that encourages an upright posture. Not only does it have integrated Bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port, but the elliptical syncs with a mobile app you can use on your phone or tablet to see your performance and progress stats while you work out.

Horizon Fitness The 7.4 AT usually sells for $2,400, but it's currently marked down to $1,500. Apply promo code CNET100OFF at checkout and get an extra $100 off. The 7.4AT treadmill is powered by a 3.5 CHP motor with a three-zone cushioned deck that measures 22 by 60 inches. It has a rapid sync motor for faster speed and incline changes. It includes Bluetooth support for the integrated speakers and works with streaming fitness classes from apps like Peloton and Zwift. Comes with a free heart rate strap.

