The Oh! Vibrator Elevated the CES Sex Tech Scene This Year

From the people who gave you the Handy, the Oh! made its debut at the world's largest consumer electronics show.

screenshot-3-headshot
Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
The Oh! on a purple background

The new Oh! sex tech, shown at CES, uses Bluetooth and can be controlled solo, or remotely by a partner.

 Ohdoki

There was a lot happening at CES 2024, from robots to new wellness tools and the best of the best in cutting-edge tech. And then there was Ohdoki, the Norwegian company behind the Handy sex toy, which made an appearance to showcase its latest sex tech device. It's called the Oh! and it's a wireless and Bluetooth-enabled vibrator that uses sonic technology for user-customized vibrations. 

Because you can pair it with Bluetooth, you can sync the Oh! to music or video streaming, or to another device, like the Handy -- Ohdoki's first device for penis-owners. 

Jens Petter Wilhelmsen, CEO and co-founder of Ohdoki, said in a press release that the company wants customers to feel empowered to "elevate their intimate sexual experiences." 

Besides its ability to connect with another device, so couples can enjoy a little together-time while they're technically separate, the Oh! is equipped with what Ohdoki calls ResoTouch, which delivers customizable "localized pleasure with focused vibrations and deeper stimulation," meaning you can choose your own pattern and speed. 

The Oh! is set to be available for purchase this spring for $150. It's available for preorder now for $75. 

