The Oh! Vibrator Elevated the CES Sex Tech Scene This Year

There was a lot happening at CES 2024, from robots to new wellness tools and the best of the best in cutting-edge tech. And then there was Ohdoki, the Norwegian company behind the Handy sex toy, which made an appearance to showcase its latest sex tech device. It's called the Oh! and it's a wireless and Bluetooth-enabled vibrator that uses sonic technology for user-customized vibrations.

Because you can pair it with Bluetooth, you can sync the Oh! to music or video streaming, or to another device, like the Handy -- Ohdoki's first device for penis-owners.

Jens Petter Wilhelmsen, CEO and co-founder of Ohdoki, said in a press release that the company wants customers to feel empowered to "elevate their intimate sexual experiences."

Besides its ability to connect with another device, so couples can enjoy a little together-time while they're technically separate, the Oh! is equipped with what Ohdoki calls ResoTouch, which delivers customizable "localized pleasure with focused vibrations and deeper stimulation," meaning you can choose your own pattern and speed.

The Oh! is set to be available for purchase this spring for $150. It's available for preorder now for $75.

Here's all the most interesting and innovative tech we're seeing at CES 2024.