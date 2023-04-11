5 Ways Your Body Shows That You Have Sensitive Skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body but can also be pretty finicky. You expect skin irritation from chemicals, but did you know it can happen from everyday products like sunscreen and beauty products?

Sensitive skin, or the sensory reaction that results from a product or environmental use, can be triggered by several things, including cosmetic products. While skin sensitivity isn't a disease, it can be a symptom of an underlying condition, like eczema or rosacea, if it happens often. Here's what to know about sensitive skin, the causes and signs you may have it.

What causes sensitive skin?

Sensitive skin is common. According to a study published in Frontiers of Medicine, up to 70% of women and 50% of men have sensitive skin. When I say skin, I'm referring to the outermost protective layer of the skin called the epidermis. This layer is tasked with keeping things that can hurt us out. With sensitivities, this layer is typically weaker, which leaves it vulnerable.

There are several underlying causes of skin sensitivities, which will determine how symptoms present.

Allergic contact dermatitis : This type of dermatitis involves an immune or allergic response after you use a product. According to JAMA Dermatology, allergic contact dermatitis is common, with approximately one in five people experiencing it. This can happen with new products, or you can develop an allergic reaction to products you've used for years. Common allergens include fragrances in beauty products, preservatives in products, certain metals, plants and adhesives.

This type of dermatitis involves an immune or allergic response after you use a product. According to JAMA Dermatology, allergic contact dermatitis is common, with approximately one in five people experiencing it. This can happen with new products, or you can develop an allergic reaction to products you've used for years. Common allergens include fragrances in beauty products, preservatives in products, certain metals, plants and adhesives. Irritant contact dermatitis : With irritant contact dermatitis, your body does not have an immune response. Instead, the irritant you come in contact with damages the outer epidermis. It can happen after a single use or repeated exposure. Triggers for irritant contact dermatitis include soaps, cleaners and beauty products. It also can happen because of heat.

: With irritant contact dermatitis, your body does not have an immune response. Instead, the irritant you come in contact with damages the outer epidermis. It can happen after a single use or repeated exposure. Triggers for irritant contact dermatitis include soaps, cleaners and beauty products. It also can happen because of heat. Atopic dermatitis: More commonly known as eczema, this chronic condition can flare up and irritate the skin. Foods, hot or cold weather or beauty products can trigger eczema flare-ups.

5 common signs that you have sensitive skin

No matter the cause of your reaction, there are common signs of sensitive skin. If you experience these symptoms, consult your doctor to determine which ingredient you're reacting to. It's important to establish if it's an allergic reaction or skin irritation.

1. You get rashes often

Rashes are one of the most common ways people determine they have sensitive skin. When your skin is reactive to products, you will notice a response shortly after using them. Rashes can present as bumps or red patches across the skin. They often will be more severe if you react to a product left on the skin, like sunscreen or moisturizers.

You may have sensitive skin if you've been experiencing rashes or redness after using specific products.

2. Your skin breaks out

Having acne and breakouts with sensitive skin can feel like a catch-22. You want to treat the breakouts, but the over-the-counter acne treatments may irritate your sensitive skin, depending on what you use. To start, it's a good idea to look for anti-inflammatory products.

You should avoid layering on several types of skincare products or acne treatments. Introducing and using products one at a time is best to isolate products irritating your skin.

Eleganza/Getty Images

3. You have patches of dry skin

Dry patches are another way skin sensitivities present themselves. When the skin is too dry, it doesn't have enough moisture to protect itself from irritants. So, not only is dry skin a sign of sensitive skin, but it can also contribute to worsening symptoms.

Dry skin can present in several ways. Some people experience general dryness, while others may have flaky or scaly skin patches. Instances of dry skin increase when you're exposed to cold temperatures or wind. Using a gentle moisturizer or ointment can help you manage dry skin.

4. Your skin stings or burns

Using too harsh products for your skin can result in a burning or stinging sensation. This is one of the clearest signs of allergic dermatitis. Beauty products that commonly have skin irritants include moisturizers, sunscreen, cleansing wipes and deodorant. Seeking out hypoallergenic products formulated for sensitive skin is a good alternative.

5. Your skin itches

Skin that feels tight and itches after coming in contact with beauty products or chemicals is another symptom of sensitive skin. Your first instinct may be to shower and wash the products off. While getting them off your skin is recommended, you should know that hot water can exacerbate symptoms. Instead, use lukewarm water.

You can think about itchy, sensitive skin like chicken pox or a new tattoo, it might feel good to itch it at the moment, but you're opening yourself up for infection. It's best to speak with your doctor about ointments to ease symptoms if your skin reacts this way regularly.

MajaMitrovic/Getty Images

How is sensitive skin treated?

Sensitive skin isn't a disease, which means there is no magic pill to cure sensitive skin. You can treat symptoms when they appear with doctor-prescribed steroid creams and antihistamines. Or natural remedies for sensitive skin like oatmeal or hypoallergenic moisturizers. It's best to identify triggers for your sensitive skin and work to eliminate them from your lifestyle.

According to the FDA, common triggers for sensitive skin are:

Fragrances in soaps

Chemicals and cleaners

Preservatives in beauty products

Color dyes and pigments

Metals like nickel

Tea tree oil



If your rashes don't go away, cover your whole body or become painful, it's time to see a doctor. Your doctor can perform a physical examination and perform tests to assess you for common allergens based on your medical history, symptoms and environment.

Your doctor will test for allergens in two ways -- skin and blood tests. The two types of skin tests commonly performed are prick and intradermal tests. Prick tests are the most common and require a tiny amount of the allergen introduced into your body through a small prick. Intradermal testing involves injecting the allergen under the skin.

If you have difficulty breathing or have swelling of the tongue or throat, seek immediate medical assistance.