Peloton

At-home spin bike manufacturer Peloton on Oct. 15 issued a recall of 27,000 bikes, due to safety issues involving the bikes' pedals. According to Peloton, the recall is because of a risk of the axles unexpectedly breaking, which can cause injuries. The bikes affected are older Peloton bikes purchased between July 2013 and May 2016. Peloton says affected customers should stop using the bikes immediately due to safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Peloton received 120 reports about the pedals breaking, and 16 reports of leg injuries. Five of the injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg.

How to know if your bike is affected by the recall

Screenshot by Mercey Livingston/CNET

If you have a Peloton bike that you purchased between July 2013 and May 2016 and have not replaced the pedals since, your bike could be affected. You need to check whether your bike has PR70P pedals installed.

To identify the pedals, refer to the photo above and check your bike to see if:

The orange Peloton logo and the word "PELOTON" are molded into the pedal body.

An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling "PELOTON" are printed on the top of the cleat binding.

Peloton said if "your bike has pedals with white lettering spelling 'PELOTON' without the orange Peloton logo, they are not subject to this recall." If you're unsure if your bike is affected by the recall, you should stop using your bike and contact Peloton to find out if your bike needs new pedals.

How to get pedal replacements

If you have one of the 27,000 affected bikes, you can fill out this form to request new Peloton bike pedals. You have the option to self-install the pedals with help from a Peloton service rep (and by viewing the video below).

If you'd like to have someone install them for you, you can hire a technician for $100, but Peloton says these service appointments may be limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

