Yes, It's Possible to Overdose on Vitamins. Here's How to Avoid It.

You've likely seen the advice about which vitamins can help us achieve certain health goals. For instance, there are vitamins to boost your energy and others that aid in hair growth. Since vitamins are so good for us, you might even assume that more is better. But with certain vitamins, there can be too much of a good thing. Some vitamins can build up in your system and lead to unwanted side effects like nausea and headaches. Read on to learn how to tell if you're overdosing on vitamins, including common side effects for popular vitamins.

Are you taking too many vitamins?

Is taking too many vitamins bad? Some people also ask questions like: Can you take too much magnesium? Or can you take too much biotin? The key fact is that vitamins can be either water-soluble or fat-soluble. Water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water. This means that they can dissolve safely and pass out of your system if you take too many or the body does not need them. Fat-soluble vitamins do not dissolve in water. With time, too many of these fat-soluble vitamins build up in your body because they can be easily absorbed into your body's tissue, which can lead to toxicity.

Getting too many vitamins through our diets is unlikely to be harmful. Most food has relatively low amounts of vitamins. For instance, a 100-gram serving of eggs has 540 international units (IU) of vitamin A. However, men can have 3,000 IU daily (or 900 mcg RAE) and women can have 2,333 IU per day (or 700 mcg RAE), according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Where vitamin dosing can get dangerous is when we start popping the highly concentrated supplements that may be delivering hundreds or even thousands of IUs per day, depending on how many individual vitamin supplements or what type of multivitamin we take.

Potential side effects to watch out for

Below is a list of popular vitamins. Read on to learn about which side effects can come from consuming too much of each vitamin.

Vitamin C

For decades, vitamin C has been touted as a way to prevent or cure colds. It might be easy to assume taking megadoses of it might even prevent illness. However, you can get too much vitamin C. While water-soluble, Mayo Clinic lists the side effects of vitamin C overdose as:

Vomiting



Diarrhea



Nausea



Heartburn



Stomach cramps



Headache



Vitamin B3

Also called niacin, the side effects of B3 overdose can include:

Itching



Rapid heartbeat



Nausea and vomiting



Severe skin flushing with dizziness



Abdominal pain



Diarrhea



Gout



Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 may be also called pyridoxine. Its overdose side effects may be:

Having a lack of muscle control or coordination



Heartburn



Nausea



Sensitivity to sunlight



Painful skin lesions



Numbness



Less ability to sense pain or extreme temperature



Vitamin B9

This vitamin is also called folate or folic acid. Excess folic acid is excreted in the urine, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, high folate intake might mask vitamin B12 deficiency until the neurological effects are permanent. Sometimes doctors prescribe taking both B12 and folic acid supplements together.

However, other side effects of regular oral use may include:

Nausea



Bad taste



Loss of appetite



Confusion



Sleep pattern disturbance



Irritability



Vitamin A

Many people like supplementing with Vitamin A, since it's important for vision, cell division, immunity and growth. It also has natural antioxidant properties, so it may have cell-protecting attributes. However, it's fat-soluble so it can lead to issues with toxicity.

The Mayo Clinic states that a single large dose of over 200,000 IU may cause:

Vertigo



Vomiting



Nausea



Blurry Vision



Over 10,000 IU per day might cause:



Liver damage



Bone thinning



Diarrhea



Nausea



Skin irritation



Bone or joint pain



Birth defects



Headache



Vitamin D

Vitamin D toxicity usually comes from large doses of supplements, not exposure from the diet or sunlight, according to the Mayo Clinic. If you have vitamin D toxicity, also known as hypervitaminosis D, you may experience:

Nausea



Vomiting



Weakness



Frequent urination



Bone pain



Kidney issues, like having calcium stones

These side effects come from overdoses of Vitamin D causing a buildup of calcium in the bloodstream.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is another popular vitamin with antioxidant properties, so it's easy to assume more means better. Vitamin E supplementation can come with the following side effects, and higher doses can increase the risk of these side effects:

Weakness



Headache



Fatigue



Blurred vision



Rash



Gonadal dysfunction



Increased concentration of creatine in urine



Nausea



Diarrhea



Intestinal cramps



How to take vitamins safely

Make sure that you are staying within the daily recommended doses for each vitamin supplement that you take. Factor in how much of the vitamin you get from daily food sources. The recommended daily intake for each major vitamin is:

Vitamin A

Men: 900 mcg



Women: 700 mcg



Vitamin B1

Men: 1.2 mg



Women: 1.1 mg



Vitamin B2

Men: 1.3 mg



Women: 1.1 mg



Vitamin B3

Men: 16 mg NE (niacin equivalents)



Women: 14 mg NE



Vitamin B5

Men: 5 mg



Women: 5 mg



Vitamin B6

Men: 1.3 mg



Women: 1.3 mg



Vitamin B7

Men: 30 mcg



Women: 30 mcg



Vitamin B9

Men: 400 mcg DFE (dietary folate equivalents)



Women: 400 mcg DFE



Vitamin B12

Men: 2.4 mcg



Women: 2.4 mcg



Vitamin C

Men: 90 mg



Women: 75 mg



Vitamin D

Men: 600 IU



Women: 600 IU



Vitamin E

Men: 15 mg



Women: 15 mg



Vitamin K

Men: 120 mcg



Women: 90 mcg



