How Long Do Hearing Aids Last? 5 Signs You Need a New Pair

Hearing loss is incredibly widespread. In fact, 48 million Americans have it, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. Hearing aids are an extremely common way of dealing with hearing loss, and now they can be purchased over the counter at a more affordable price. Though they're more accessible than ever, there's still a lot to know about them -- including the fact that they don't last forever. Here's how to tell when you need a new pair.

How long do hearing aids last?

A lot of factors determine how long they'll keep working, but on average, hearing aids will last about three to seven years, according to Healthy Hearing. Depending on the quality of the hearing aids you purchase, how rough you are on them, how much you clean them and how your hearing changes, you might need to replace them sooner than that, or you might get more use out of them.

Something to keep in mind with hearing aids is that they're little pieces of technology, and that technology is constantly evolving. Some people may want to upgrade their hearing aids more frequently than absolutely necessary, simply to take advantage of newer technology. Similarly, you may want to upgrade more often if your hearing changes and you need aids with different capabilities, even if the aids you have are still in working order.

Getty Images

5 signs you need new hearing aids

If your hearing aids seem to be giving you grief, it might be time to check in with your audiologist. You may either need to get your hearing aids fixed or upgrade to a new pair. Your health care professional can help steer you in the right direction. If you're experiencing any of the below issues, it's time to ask for help.

You always have to turn up the volume

If your hearing loss is due to your age, it's likely to get increasingly worse as you continue getting older, the Cleveland Clinic reports. If you notice a marked difference that's resulting in you constantly turning the volume up on your hearing aids, it might be time to get them adjusted or upgrade to a new pair. There's a chance the ones you're currently wearing can't handle the level of assistance you need anymore. And even if your hearing loss isn't due to age, your hearing may have changed.

You're hearing strange noises

Your hearing aids should be helping you hear better -- that's it. If they're creating any additional noise, that's not good. This could be ringing, whistling, feedback or any other noise that's out of the ordinary, according to Healthy Hearing. There's also a chance it's a problem with your ears themselves (such as a buildup of ear wax), which means it's extra important to get to the audiologist.

You can't hear anything anymore

This should be obvious, but if you can't hear anything, then you definitely have a problem. An inability to hear could be something as simple as a dead battery in a hearing aid, but it could also mean you got your hearing aid wet and it's malfunctioning, or you don't have them in your ears correctly, per Healthy Hearing. There's also a possibility that your hearing has changed to the point that your current hearing aids won't work for you anymore. You can do a quick troubleshoot on this at home by trying to change the battery or adjust the volume, but if you still can't hear anything, seek help.

Your hearing aids keep falling out

Prescription hearing aids are fitted to your ears, but even ones that aren't custom made should fit well. If after a period of time you find that your hearing aids won't stay in place, you might consider checking with a professional. It might be time for a new pair -- or there's a chance they need adjusting to fit better, whether you've lost weight or they just need to be shifted properly to stay in place.

Your hearing aids feel different

Hearing aids are vital to your daily life, so it's important that they fit comfortably. If they're causing you any sort of discomfort, you need to see a professional who can either repair them, adjust them or help you find a better-suited pair. If you don't like the way they fit, you may not wear them, and living without hearing aids could make life unnecessarily harder for you.