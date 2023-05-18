How to Properly Clean and Care for Your Hearing Aids

Are you cleaning your hearing aids the right way? Follow these tips to make sure you're cleaning them safely.
Hearing loss is more common than you think. In the US, about 48 million people, including both children and adults, have some degree of hearing loss. This number accounts for approximately 7% of the country's population, according to the Census Bureau. As you'd imagine, hearing loss is more prominent in the senior population: 33% of people over the age of 65 and 67% of people over the age of 75 have some level of hearing loss.
Around 6% of the US adult population, about 15.6 million people, opt to wear hearing aids. To keep them working at their peak performance, it's important to know how to clean hearing aids.
Below we'll guide you on how to properly clean your hearing aids to ensure their safety and longevity.
To properly clean doctor-prescribed or over-the-counter hearing aids, you'll need the proper supplies. Individually, this consists of:
You can find cleaning kits that include all the supplies you'll need like this Ezy Dose kit.
The Ezy Dose cleaning kit comes with a tube and vent cleaner, cleaning brush, wax removal pick, battery door opener and a battery replacement magnet.
The process of cleaning your hearing aids depends on which type you have, in- or over-the-ear. Since the hearing aid companies have different ways of producing their hearing aids, the first place to look is at your brand's specific user manual.
1. Take the hearing aid out of your ear.
2. With the hearing aid facing downward, brush the microphone receiver, cover and vent openings to remove debris or wax.
3. If there is wax or debris that could not be removed by the brush, use the wax pick or wire loop.
4. Slide the vent cleaner from the vent opening on one side of the hearing aid into the opening on the other side. Wipe the wax and debris off the vent cleaner with the cloth before reversing the motion and pulling the vent cleaner back out of the hearing aid.
5. Brush off the wax filter to remove wax and debris.
6. Wipe down the entire hearing aid with a cloth.
7. Do not use chemical wipes, water or alcohol to clean an in-the-ear hearing aid.
1. Take the hearing aid out of your ear.
2. With it facing downward, brush the microphone ports, the entire hearing aid and ear mold to remove debris or wax.
3. If there is wax or debris that can't be removed by the brush, use the wax pick or wire loop.
4. Use the wax loop on the opposite side of the brush to clean the sound and vent opening.
5. Slide the vent cleaner through the two vent openings. Use the cloth to wipe the wax and debris off the vent cleaner before removing the vent cleaner.
6. Separate the ear mold from the hearing aid and soak it in warm, soapy water.
7. Attach the earmold air blower to the tubing and squeeze air into it to make sure the tubing is completely dry before reattaching it to the hearing aid.
8. Wipe the tubing and earmold with the cleaning cloth to further dry it off.
9. Wipe the hearing aid with the cloth.
10. When everything is dry, reattach the tubing to the hearing aid.
While it's important to clean your doctor-prescribed or OTC hearing aids on a daily and weekly basis, you also need to return to your audiologist every three to six months. The frequency depends upon your specific brand and model and the amount of wax buildup you have. In addition to doing a deep cleaning, a professional trained in caring for your hearing aid will check to make sure it's working properly.
Hearing aids should be brushed and wiped down with a clean, dry cloth every day. Once a week, they should receive a complete cleaning.
Remove your hearing aids to clean your ears. Use a soft, dry cloth to wipe the inside and outside of your ears. If you do this while in the shower, the steam will soften any earwax, making it easier to wipe off.
Before using ear drops with your hearing aids, it's best to see your hearing doctor. They can advise you of the best course of action and the best product to use for your individual circumstance.
Whether you wear in-the-ear or over-the-ear hearing aids, it's important to clean them on a regular basis. This includes a full cleaning once a week and brushing and wiping them down weekly with supplies that are specific to the cleaning and care of hearing aids.