If spending a couple of hundred dollars on a Theragun masager isn't your idea of a good deal (and even during Cyber Monday sales, you're still looking at no less than $175), then don't worry -- there are a lot of more affordable models out there. In fact, you can get a percussive massager for about the price of a take-out dinner. The PretiHom Percussion Massage Gun from WowTowel, for example, usually sells for $50. Right now, you can get the when you apply promo code 7NULA3DG at checkout.

Pay no heed to the product or company name -- I'm convinced that there is a malfunctioning AI out there somewhere creating names for small Amazon distributors. Nonetheless, this massage gun delivers all the essentials. You get a 20-watt gun that can pummel you from 1,200 to 3,300rpm and it comes with four interchangeable massage heads. It's also relatively quiet at about 45 db. The 2,000-mAh battery is good for about two hours of use between charges.

Is this going to be as powerful as a Theragun or similar name-brand massager? Of course not -- it's not nearly powerful enough. But for $29, it can certainly provide some muscle therapy without breaking the bank. This deal has already been running for about a week -- we simply haven't had time to tell you about it, what with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, murder hornets and whatnot. So if you want to grab it, do it fast since I don't know how much longer it'll be around.

