Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday AirPods 2 for $90 Moon Mission Liftoff Thanksgiving Store Hours Best Air Fryers Starbucks: Free Red Cups
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our fitness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Wellness Fitness

The Yeti Water Bottle Everyone Needs

Yeti just released its new Yonder water bottle, and it's exactly what I've been waiting for.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina
screen-shot-2022-11-15-at-12-29-21-pm.png
Yeti

Earlier in November, Yeti released its first reusable plastic water bottle and it's everything I've ever wanted. The Yonder water bottle's slogan, "Easy to Take, Hard to Break" rings true. The bottle is made of shatter-resistant plastic and has a leak-proof cap, a handle that allows it to easily be attached to a backpack and an easy-to-drink spout. 

Yeti Yonder water bottle
$25 at Yeti

I brought this water bottle with me last weekend on a hiking trip in Colorado and it withstood the trials and tribulations of the Rocky Mountains. While it may not provide insulation, you can rest assured that your drinks won't lose their cool within the first five minutes of filling up the bottle. My water stayed cold all throughout my three-and-a-half-hour hike.

A great gift for gym-goers, hikers and runners, the Yonder water bottle is available in two different sizes, 25 and 34 ounces, and four fun colors. It starts at $25.

Read moreBest Reusable Water Bottles in 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.