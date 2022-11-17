The Yeti Water Bottle Everyone Needs

Earlier in November, Yeti released its first reusable plastic water bottle and it's everything I've ever wanted. The 's slogan, "Easy to Take, Hard to Break" rings true. The bottle is made of shatter-resistant plastic and has a leak-proof cap, a handle that allows it to easily be attached to a backpack and an easy-to-drink spout.

I brought this water bottle with me last weekend on a hiking trip in Colorado and it withstood the trials and tribulations of the Rocky Mountains. While it may not provide insulation, you can rest assured that your drinks won't lose their cool within the first five minutes of filling up the bottle. My water stayed cold all throughout my three-and-a-half-hour hike.

A great gift for gym-goers, hikers and runners, the Yonder water bottle is available in two different sizes, 25 and 34 ounces, and four fun colors. It starts at $25.

Read more: Best Reusable Water Bottles in 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.