Score a Bowflex C7 indoor bike for $699 today

Bowflex

Make good on your New Year's resolution and snag this indoor cycling deal from . Chosen as one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022, the already budget-friendly for just $699. Whether you're adding to your home gym or getting this bike as a stand-alone piece, you'll be able to invest in your fitness journey and break a sweat without breaking the bank. Self-maintenance is self-care, and quick wins are made easy when you've got the flexibility of working out on your own schedule. And as part of this deal you'll get a one year JRNY membership ($149 value) free with purchase.

With a JRNY membership, you will get access to trainer-led videos, as well as adaptive workouts that get harder as you get more fit. This bike features 100 resistance levels and has dual sided pedals, so you can customize your workouts. A pair of 3 lb. dumbbells are included as well. Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen and an integrated media rack for your phone or tablet. It also sports Bluetooth connectivity for smart devices and heart rate monitors and it connects with Peloton or Zwift apps if you're a subscriber to those services. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

