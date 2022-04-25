Save Money and Space With Up to 46% Off These Foldable Treadmills

Goplus

You might love the idea of a home treadmill, though it can be tough to sacrifice, or even find, the space you need for one.

But there are compact alternatives, such as the Goplus two-in-one folding treadmill, which was named our favorite treadmill for small spaces on the market in 2022. And today only, through 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), you can pick one up at a discount from Amazon. The online retailer is offering up to 46% off a variety of Goplus treadmills, including over $200 off our .

This was named one of our favorites of the year due to its clever folding design. When the handrail is folded down, it has a maximum speed of close to 3 miles per hour, and it's slim enough to fit underneath a desk or table to help you stay active, even while you work. With the handrail up, it has a maximum speed of around 8 mph, so it's good for distance running, but we wouldn't recommend using it for sprints. It also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and wireless remote to adjust your speed. When folded up, it's only 5-inches thick, so it can be easily stored. You can pick it up for just $296, which is $204 off from the original price.

If you want something with a little more power, there are plenty of larger models on sale, too. This boasts a maximum running speed of 10 mph, and has an adjustable incline of up to 15 degrees for an extra challenge. The running track also folds up to help save on space, but it doesn't collapse completely like the smaller model above. It's on sale right now for $688, which is $172 off the usual price. Check out to see which one will work best for you.

