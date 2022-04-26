Save 50% on Top Exercise Bikes, Fitness Gear and Kids' Bikes Today Only at Target

Bowflex

Spring is a great time to start working on your fitness, especially since you don't need a pricey gym subscription or have to brave the elements to get a good workout in. There's tons of great home fitness gear out there, and right now, Target has a great opportunity to stock up on everything you need for less. Today only, Target is offering half off select workout equipment for both adults and kids, including yoga mats, dumbbells, scooters and several of our favorite exercise bikes on the market right now. These deals are only available today, so get your orders in soon

There's quite a variety of items on sale, but some of the best deals you'll find are on Schwinn and Bowflex exercise bikes, which are discounted by as much as $850. The is our overall favorite exercise bike on the market in 2022. It typically has a hefty $1,699 price tag, but right now Target has it available for just $850, making it one of the best value bikes you'll find in that price range. The is a more budget-friendly alternative, with a usual price of $1,041, and right now you can grab it for just $521. And if you're not interested in online spin classes and training sessions, the is our top pick for a bike without a big screen, and you can pick it up today for $500.

Exercise bikes aren't the only things on sale, either. If you're looking to add some strength training to your routine, you can save up to 50% on . Weights up to 15 pounds are half off, while heavier weights are 20% off. You can also grab this for just $17. It works great for yoga and body weight exercises, or as a floor mat for your new exercise bike. There's plenty of great deals on kids' toys and equipment too, so you can gear up ahead of summer. You can save $25 on this , or save $15 on this in teal.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.