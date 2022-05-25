Keep Your Gear Out of the Rain With This $30 Waterproof Monoprice Backpack

Summer is the time for adventures, and whether you're going hiking, camping, climbing or canoeing, it's important to have the right equipment. Considering that it stores all your other supplies, a proper backpack is one of the most critical pieces of gear you'll need for any excursion. Right now, you can grab a rugged and waterproof on sale for just $30, $20 off the usual price. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later, as there's no guaranteeing how long this discount will be available.

This versatile and heavy-duty Monoprice backpack can handle anything the trail might throw at you. It's made of durable double‑coated TPU nylon, which makes it totally waterproof, and all compartments use a hood-and-loop seal and zipper, which prevents any leakage. No need to worry about storing moisture-sensitive valuables like your phone or camera.

The main compartment has a capacity of 30 liters (7.9 gallons), which make it great for day trips or weekend getaways, and there's a 7-inch front pocket for quick and easy access to smaller items. Plus, the adjustable padded shoulder straps mean that it's comfortable to wear, even on longer treks. There's a 30-day refund period and Monoprice offers a free one-year replacement warranty in case this backpack doesn't hold up on your most extreme expeditions.

