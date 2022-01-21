Holy weight-loss, the Wyze Scale S is 24% off at Amazon

Wyze

Friends, let us not be ruled by the bathroom scale. Must we define our self-worth by a number at our feet? Are we to let our days be ruined upon discovering we've gained a pound? Nay, I tell you. Nay! Cast your scales into the river and look upon them no more.

Wait a sec... scale deal! The Wyze Scale S normally sells for $27 but right now at Amazon, you can pick it up for just $20. Sure, that's only about $7 in savings, but when a product is this affordable to begin with, a discount is a discount.

Wyze is the company behind a growing catalog of crazy-inexpensive smart home products, including the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam, Wyze Bulb and .

Like many of its smart ilk, the Wyze Scale S pairs with your phone so you can track various metrics: weight, of course, but also things like body-fat percentage, muscle mass, metabolic rate and half a dozen others. It even measures heart rate. All this happens courtesy of electrical signals sent through your feet. Thankfully, it has weight-only safety modes for pregnant women and people with pacemakers.

What impressed me most about the scale is the design: It's really pretty, looking like something that could easily cost $100, and it has heft. I also like that it supports up to eight users, though that means each person in your family needs a phone, the Wyze app and a Wyze account. It can also integrate with Apple Health and Google Fit and Fitbit to help you keep all your fitness data in one place.

The only real downside I can see is that there's no IPX water-resistance rating listed for the Scale S, meaning you probably shouldn't step out of the shower and directly onto it. Anything more than a small splash could be trouble.

But for $20 out the door? When some smart scales sell for as much as $100 to $150? Heck, you'd be hard-pressed to find a "dumb" scale this cheap.

