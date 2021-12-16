Holiday sale at Therabody: Get a Theragun Prime for $249, Wave Solo for $59 and $300 off RecoveryAir PRO

Deal Savings Price













Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Need the perfect holiday gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life? No sweat. Now is a good time to score a solid deal on a Theragun massage gun, the gold standard of workout recovery tools. Last year, Theragun changed the name of its parent company to Therabody and debuted several new massage guns along with a selection of .

A personal favorite is the , which is surprisingly powerful for its compact size and now comes in three color options. It only comes with a ball attachment, which works just fine. You can buy , but that obviously brings the cost up.

Therabody's and expedited shipping through Dec. 19.

Therabody Like the Pro and Elite models, the entry-level Prime also interfaces with the Therabody companion app via Bluetooth, but it has a simple LED instead of a screen. It offers five preset speeds and 30 pounds of force, with a 120-minute battery life. Four cell-foam attachments are included, along with a protective travel pouch.

David Carnoy/CNET The $599 top-of-the-line Theragun Pro (G4), targeted at serious athletes, gets a $150 price chop. Featuring Theragun's QuietForce technology and an extra battery that can be swapped in, the current iteration of the Pro is significantly quieter than the G3 Pro, but not as quiet as Hypervolt's massage guns. With up to 60 pounds of force, a rotating arm and ergonomic handle, a deep reach of 16mm into your muscle tissue and speeds up to 2,400 repetitions per minute, the Theragun Pro is built for those who need legitimate percussive therapy multiple times per week. It may still be too overkill -- not to mention too pricey -- for a lot of folks, but the Elite isn't much of a drop-off for $300. The Elite works with the Therabody app, too.

Therabody The Theragun Elite has 40 pounds of force and isn't a big step down from the Pro. Both have rotating arms, but the Pro has an extra swappable battery and six additional antimicrobial cell-foam attachments instead of the Elite's five. This unit can also interface with the Therabody app for iOS and Android.

Therabody This year the company introduced a new "smart" vibrating foam roller, the Wave Roller. I haven't used it yet, but it's $50 off.

David Carnoy/CNET I like Hyperice's Hypersphere Mini ($99) massage ball, but Theragun's Wave Solo massage ball is arguably a tad better and slightly cheaper. It's also about the size of a softball (3.4 inches in diameter), charges with a USB-C cable (a full charge offers up to 200 minutes of battery life) and has three vibration speed options. This is the lowest price we've seen for it.

David Carnoy/CNET The Wave Duo is for rolling on either side of the spine or placing at the top of your shoulder behind your neck while lying down. It also works with other body parts such as calves and hamstrings that can fit into the gully. You can apply a little pressure while rolling back and forth and the Duo vibrates with five different speed options.

David Carnoy/CNET Pneumatic compression therapy systems are hot these days. Once a high-end niche therapy product for serious athletes, space-age compression boots are going mainstream, as both Hyperice, which makes Hypervolt massage guns, and now Therabody have acquired compression therapy companies and relaunched them with new branding and more affordable price tags. The RecoveryAir is essentially a rebranded version of the RecoveryPump Lite, which costs $1,200. So Therabody has managed to shave a good deal off the list price for the device as it attempts to reach a broader audience -- and this is the lowest price we've seen for the Recovery Air. What's good about the RecoveryAir is that it has what Therabody calls "true negative gradient pressure." What that means is pressure sequentially travels up the limb from the foot toward the heart in four internal overlapping chambers (you first feel the boots ballooning over your feet), each with slightly lower pressure than the last. "The spiraling overlap of each chamber has a true negative gradient, which safely maximizes circulation versus other designs that interrupt air flow and create potentially harmful peaks and valleys of pressure," Therabody says. Note that you can now also buy the RecoveryAir Compression Sleeve and RecoveryAir Vest but they require the RecoveryAir Pro system, which comes with a different base station and costs more.

Therabody The RecoveryAir Pro has a fully customizable pneumatic compression system. When connected to Bluetooth, you can take yourself through five guided treatment programs. There's pressure and hold time control and each chamber is customizable to your needs. What the RecoveryAir Pro shares with the RecoveryAir are the safe pressure-based cycles, full flushes per minute and easy-to-clean chambers to keep unwanted bacteria away. While this compression system doesn't last as long at 240 minutes to RecoveryAir's 360-minute battery life, it's compatible with RecoveryAir Pro 8 chamber garments and RecoveryAir 4 chamber garments.

David Carnoy/CNET Weighing in at only 1.5 pounds and measuring 6 by 5.3 by 2.4 inches, the Mini is ultraportable yet powerful, delivering 20 pounds of force with three speeds (1,750, 2,100 or 2,400 percussions per minute). The rechargeable battery is rated at 150 minutes. A neoprene protective case is included.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.