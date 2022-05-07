Grab One of Our Favorite Indoor Bikes for $200 Off and Free Shipping for Mother's Day

If the mother-figure in your life has fitness goals, you can help her crush her cardio targets at home with this compact indoor cycling bike. Chosen as one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022, the IC4 may not have a big screen, but it's packed with other features that make it worth having in an at-home gym. Right now you can get $200 off the indoor cycling bike and free shipping for Mother's Day. And whether you're giving the gift of wellness to your Mom or yourself, you can snag that low price now through May 9.

Schwinn's IC4 exercise bike features magnetic resistance with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels so that you can customize your workout as you make gains. It also sports a full color backlit LCD console that monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs and includes a Bluetooth armband for advanced heart rate training and tracking. The IC4 also features a race-style seat, the handlebars have a four-way adjustment and the SPD foot pedals come with toe cages or clips to keep you from slipping. And for a total body workout, you can also use the included 3-pound dumbbells.

This indoor cycling bike works best with a JRNY membership (a one-year membership is included with your purchase), which creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve, as well as providing coaching and feedback through the workout routines. It also works with third party apps like Peloton and Zwift via Bluetooth, allowing you to keep up with your metrics with ease. And with a device holder and a USB charging station, you'll be able to access all these features on your own screen with ease.

