Get Fit for Less With Up to 46% Off Finer Form Exercise Equipment

Finer Form

Staying active is an important part of wellness. Spring into action and meet your fitness goals without stretching your budget too far. Woot is offering impressive deals on quality , with discounts up to 46% off. Outfit your home gym with a cycling bike or workout bench so that you can exercise anytime. These offers are available now through April 27.

Finer Form's personal exercise equipment is sturdy, durable and easy to move and store, so a commitment to health doesn't have to mean sacrificing your space. Whether you're into cardio or strength training, there are deals you can take advantage of to aid you on your fitness journey. If you're looking for something to help you toward your finer form, check out the offers below.

Finer Form The Finer Form exercise bike features a 35-pound flywheel and works with a magnet drive system with 10 levels of resistance. It also incorporates a professional grade ergonomic seat that is supportive and comfortable. Both the seat height and the handlebar positions are completely adjustable. The bike pedals are also SPD compatible. Duration, speed, RPM, distance, heart rate and calories are all displayed on the LCD monitor. It also has a tablet holder so you can enjoy movies, shows, music and more while working out.

Finer Form This weight bench is versatile and features 8 adjustment positions so that you can perform flat, decline, incline or upright exercises with ease. Whether you're working with dumbbells sets, a bench press or free weights, this bench is stable enough to handle your most grueling routines. It has a 1,000-pound weight limit and features a 2.55-inch back support pad to keep you comfortable.

Finer Form This sturdy, multi-purpose flat bench is designed to support full-body workouts. Ideal for weight training and ab exercises, this flat bench from Finer Form is able to handle up to 1,000 pounds and features a thick 3-inch cushion pad to support your core and provide comfort while working out. It also has a 4-way frame structure so you won't have to worry about the bench wobbling beneath you.

