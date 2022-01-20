Crush those fitness resolutions with hundreds off Bowflex's indoor equipment

We're already a few weeks into the new year, so if you're still dragging your feet on those fitness resolutions, it's high past time to get a move on. Of course, it's hard enough to find the motivation to exercise without having to brave the cold every time you want to go for a jog. Indoor equipment like treadmills and stationary bikes offer a convenient alternative to enduring the frigid winter air, but nicer models can be discouragingly pricey. Luckily, at Best Buy's 4-day savings event, which ends today, you can save hundreds on Bowflex exercise equipment, including the and the . Plus, both offers include a free 1-year subscription to Bowflex JRNY (a $149 value), a virtual fitness program that provides you with daily workouts, on-demand classes and tracks your progress so you can see how far you've come.

The Treadmill 10, which you can pick up for $1,100 off right now, is Bowflex's entry level model, but don't let that fool you. It still comes chock full of impressive specs and features. The track itself is 22" wide with a cushioned deck to help reduce impact, and can hit speeds of up to 12 MPH for interval training. Plus, you can set it to an incline of up to 15° or a -5º decline if you feel like upping the intensity. It's equipped with a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen, which you can use to access virtual fitness classes through your JRNY membership, or stream your favorite shows and movies. It also feature's built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can wirelessly blast your workout playlist.

The C7 stationary bike was named one of our favorites of the year for budget-conscious shoppers. And the value has only gotten better now that it's on sale for $500 off. It comes equipped with a 7" HD touchscreen which you can use to access over 50 biking routes from around the globe through your JRNY membership. And while it is Bluetooth-enabled, it doesn't have any built-in speakers. The magnetic resistance feature allows you to adjust the resistance to 100 different levels so you can make your workout as challenging or as easy as you need it to be. It also comes with a pair of 3 lb. dumbbells with easy-access cradles so you can do a variety of different exercises without having to get on and off the bike every time.

