Build Your Own Apple Fitness Plus Workout and More With iOS 17

Apple Fitness Plus lets you customize your workout experience.

Apple Fitness Plus Custom Plans

Create a workout or meditation routine using the Custom Plans option on Apple Fitness Plus.

 Apple

You can now customize your workout with new features and collections on Apple Fitness Plus. The updates to Apple's streaming exercise service are available with iOS 17, which was released on Monday Sept. 18. 

The latest software update allows you to create your own workout or meditation routine, provides trainer tips and more. If you're looking for a way to spruce up your fitness regime, here's how you can use these new features.

Custom plans, Stacks and collections

Apple fitness stack workouts

The Stacks option will allow you to create a seamless library of your favorite workouts for easy streaming.

 Apple

If you want a workout routine that is more personalized, you can experiment with Apple's custom plans to create your own workout or meditation routine through Apple Fitness Plus. You'll receive a new workout weekly schedule based on the custom workout type, duration, day and more. 

You'll also be able to create Stacks, which you can save to your library. A Stack consists of multiple workouts and meditations that you can do back-to-back. This makes it easy to transition between workouts without having to browse through a whole collection of exercises. You'll also be able to receive weekly trainer tips to keep you motivated and teach you other healthy habits. 

Apple's also added new Time to Walk and Time to Run collections. Celebrities you'll hear in new episodes include Gloria Estefan and Goldie Hawn. If you're a runner, the Time to Run collection will have a guided run and tour by Coach Sam Sanchez in Florence, Italy. 

Apple Fitness Plus has also added the 60 Minutes of Cardio, Strength and Yoga collection. The workouts found in it will help strengthen your heart health, build muscles and improve your flexibility. 

You can access all of these and more on Apple Fitness Plus available with iOS 17, WatchOS 10, iPadOS 17 and TVOS 17. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

