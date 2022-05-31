Best Fitness Deals: Save on Trackers, Equipment, Accessories and More

Whether you have a whole room to turn into your home gym or just a little corner for some equipment, building a gym in your house can be an expensive endeavor. From fitness trackers to dumbbells, bench press bars, resistance bands and even treadmills and stationary bikes, there are a lot of different options available to consider these days based on your personal fitness goals. Gym memberships can be expensive and they often lock you into long-term contracts, but building a setup at home can be an affordable option if you look in the right places. We've rounded up all the best fitness deals below to help you on your journey without spending too much money.

Fitness tracker deals

Amazon If you aren't looking for the latest and greatest, and don't need a display that's always on, the Apple Watch SE is the option for you. It offers tons of fitness-related features, including heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and is compatible with Apple Fitness Plus.

Lexy Savvides/CNET If you're looking for something a bit more fitness-focused than an Apple Watch, a Garmin Venu 2 is a great option to consider. It offers a bunch of great smartwatch features and a whole bunch of fitness-related features that break down things like how long you need to recover and recommendations for your next upcoming workout. It's compatible with both Android and iOS.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Featuring the largest display on an Apple Watch to date, the Series 7 offers a bunch of great fitness-related tracking features in addition to the standard smartwatch stuff. It has an always-on Retina display, can read your blood oxygen levels and do an electrocardiogram (EKG or ECG) and much more. There are several apps, like Nike Run Club and Strava, and it's compatible with Apple's own Fitness Plus to help you hit your goals. It comes in red, black, blue, silver and green.

Weights and accessories deals

Amazon Jumping rope is an amazing cardio exercise, and using a weighted jump rope can make it even more challenging for yourself. This rope weighs 1 pound, which may not seem like a lot, but after jumping and swinging it around for a bit, you'll feel the burn it brings.

Whatafit Whether space is an issue or you've just never reliably used larger pieces of fitness equipment, resistance bands are a perfect option to consider. Resistance bands can be used for a wide variety of exercises and this set comes with accessories for using them on doors in your home, as well as a convenient carrying case so you can use it on the go.

Bowflex Adjustable weights take up a lot less space and are far more versatile than having specific kettlebells for each exercise that you want to do. This Bowflex SelecTech option can be adjusted from 8 pounds up to 40 pounds, making it great for a variety of exercises like curls, snatches, swings and rows. It takes up very little space in your home and changing the weight is as simple as spinning the knob to the desired option.

Home gym equipment deals

Schwinn Fitness This is one of our favorite exercise bikes of the year for good reason. Schwinn is a respected name in the space and this bike offers nearly all of the features you'd expect, but it doesn't come with a display. You can add your own, like an iPad, to help guide your workouts with ease and the bike connects to it via Bluetooth.

Hydrow Hydrow makes the best at-home rowing machine and right now you can score a great deal on the Works package, which includes just about everything you need for a full-body at-home workout. It includes the rower, a foam roller, foam blocks, resistance bands, Bluetooth earbuds and a heart-rate monitor. Additionally, you get a free one-on-one coaching session and free standard delivery with the purchase. You will need to subscribe to Hydrow's All-Access membership, which runs $38 per month.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.