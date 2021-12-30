Best Fitbit deals: $100 off Sense Advanced, $50 off Versa 2 and more

Deal Savings Price







Many of us fall into one of two groups when it comes to working out: the reluctant gymgoer, or the gym rat. Whether you like working out or not, one thing that can help improve your time spent burning calories is tracking it with a Fitbit. Fitbit smartwatches can do some amazing things to track your fitness activities, sleep patterns, stress levels and heart health. If you're interested in getting something to monitor your fitness journey in 2022 and beyond, a Fitbit will get you in the right shape.

We saw some amazing offers on these fitness trackers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and while some of those deals have expired in the wake of the holiday shopping frenzy, there are still quite a few impressive sales available. Particularly, on the Sense, Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, which is still available at the steep $100 discount we saw in November.

If you're already sold on getting Fitbit but aren't sure which one is right for you, we've got you covered with all the information you need. Read this article for a deep dive on each a few of Fitbit models on sale.

Best Fitbit deals available right now

Lexy Savvides/CNET With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), an EDA scan app detects electrodermal activity which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood-oxygen levels at a glance. It has built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving. The watch works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for news updates, bedtime reminders, alarms and can control smart home devices, too. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options. One battery charge lasts six full days, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. It's available in black, gray or white and gold. Read CNET's full review of the multifaceted smartwatch here.

Angela Lang/CNET While it's not one of the latest models, the Fitbit Versa 2 is still a highly sought fitness wearable that offers a whole lot of features at a really great price. The Versa 2 is one of the company's fitness smartwatches, meaning it has a few more advanced features to help you know who's calling, gives you access to Alexa for voice controlling your smart home devices, and much more. For the better part of the past year, the Versa 2 has sold for around the $180 mark, and this price is within a few dollars of the lowest price we've seen it at in the past 12 months. The Versa 2 is available in a variety of colors as well. Be sure to check out the full CNET Fitbit Versa 2 review as well.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Even though it is not the most recent Fitbit smartwatch in the series, the Fitbit Charge 4 has a lot to offer, and you can get it at a pretty deep discount. The Fitbit Charge 4 was awarded the Editors' Choice Award by CNET in 2020 for its low price, stylish design and health features, including heart rate notifications and sleep tracking. This smartwatch is half the size of other watches and features a touchscreen that allows you to go through the settings as needed. Even better is that it can track more than 20 different activities and can assist you in setting goals for your workouts and routines. If you're not using GPS, the battery can last for up to 7 days on a single charge, but if you are, you will need to recharge it much more frequently. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Érika García / CNET For a simpler, sleeker smartwatch, the Inspire 2 puts an emphasis on keeping you moving. Track the day's activities and progress toward goals for total steps, movement and calories burned. The Inspire also has 24/7 heart-rate tracking to calculate resting rates versus active rates. It even tracks your light, deep and REM sleep to give you a sleep score and improve on nightly habits. The Inspire 2 goes 10 days on a single charge. It comes in black, rose pink or white.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Fitness trackers are generally not the nicest looking devices on the market, but the Fitbit Luxe does a pretty good job of breaking that mold. The overall design of it is slimmer, with rounded edges, nicely colored bezels, and unique bands that can be paired with it to make the fitness tracker look like a nicer piece of jewelry. While they typically list for $150, you can grab the black/graphite color variant from Amazon for over $20 off right now. When it comes to fitness tracking, the Luxe is no slouch. It offers sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress management, and much more. It offers up to 5 days of battery life per charge and you can customize it with a variety of different bands to make sure it matches your style. Check out the full CNET Fitbit Luxe review and grab one for yourself today!

Lexy Savvides/CNET Fitbit has a bunch of different models available, but one of the most popular ones in recent years has been the Charge line. The Fitbit Charge 5 is the newest in the lineup, and it made its debut at the end of September 2021. It was just recently updated with a new ECG functionality and Daily Readiness Score, which add to the existing sleep tracking, built-in GPS, heart-rate alerts and more. Combining the features that you get, the discounted price, and the long battery life that it offers make this a must-have fitness tracker this holiday season. The Fitbit Charge 5 earned an Editors' Choice award and is considered "the best Fitbit you can buy" right now. Be sure to check out the full CNET Fitbit Charge 5 review now.

