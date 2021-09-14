Live: Apple 2021 event blog Apple's urgent iOS update Apple iPad 2021 Queer Eye Lego set PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
Apple WatchOS 8 is best for bikers, can detect falls

Watch OS 8 will also better track your calories, and help start and resume your workout.

Screen shot by Sarah Tew
At Tuesday's annual Apple event, the tech company revealed updates to its Apple Watch, and added fall detection for bike riding.

The update is part of WatchOS 8, which Apple says will also help your watch automatically pause when you stop cycling, and then resume when you start again. WatchOS 8 also includes a better workout algorithm that helps track calories. 

