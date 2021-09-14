Apple WatchOS 8 is best for bikers, can detect falls

Screen shot by Sarah Tew

Apple Event

At Tuesday's annual Apple event, the tech company revealed updates to its Apple Watch, and added fall detection for bike riding.

The update is part of WatchOS 8, which Apple says will also help your watch automatically pause when you stop cycling, and then resume when you start again. WatchOS 8 also includes a better workout algorithm that helps track calories.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.