Apple Fitness Plus now lets you workout with up to 32 friends

Screenshot/CNET
Love grabbing a workout class with friends? Now you can do that on Apple Fitness Plus, Apple's streaming exercise service. At the fall 2021 iPhone event, Apple announced that group workouts are coming to Fitness Plus.

You can workout with up to 32 of your friends, so long as they have an Apple Watch and Apple Fitness Plus subscription, which is $10 per month. 

