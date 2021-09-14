Screenshot by Sarah Tew

Apple Event

Apple on Tuesday announced several new updates to Fitness Plus, the company's subscription fitness program that first launched in 2020.

First, Fitness Plus is going (more) global: as of this fall, Fitness Plus will be available in 21 countries, up from an original six. The new countries include Mexico, France, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Workouts will also be available with subtitles in six different languages.

In addition, Apple is bringing new types of exercise to Fitness Plus. Pilates classes are on the way, as well as winter sports training from Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety and Anja Garcia. These are in addition to the long list of fitness programs already available in Fitness Plus, including yoga, HIIT, treadmill, cycling, dance, strength and core.

You'll also be able to access group workouts in Fitness Plus for the first time, allowing you to work out with friends and family members near or far. You can access those directly from an iMessage or FaceTime.

Guided meditations are also coming to Fitness Plus. They'll be available in both video and audio form, with a range of themes, durations and instructors.

As usual, you can get three free months of Apple Fitness Plus if you purchase a new Apple Watch, the smartwatch that Fitness Plus seamlessly integrates with, which is also getting some updates this fall. After that, it's $10 a month or $80 per year.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.