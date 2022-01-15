9 great reads from CNET this week: Fitness trackers, iMessage issues, the climate crisis and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

You track your heartbeat, your blood oxygen levels, your sleep patterns with almost no effort at all. The data's all right there in your Apple Watch or your Fitbit, yours to check whenever you want. You're trying to stay in tip-top shape, or to catch an early warning sign of something out of whack with your body.

It used to be, that was the job of your doctor or trainer. Now you're your own physician's assistant, and that's where things get complicated. "I do get nervous," Dr. Devin Mann tells CNET's Lisa Eadicicco, about the clinical types of data you're now seeing, "because the conditions tied to those data types are a little scarier, and people get scared easier." For her in-depth report, she spoke with medical professionals, fitness device makers and anxious gadget users. You can read it below.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

