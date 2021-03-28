Echelon is throwing in a free iPad Air 2 when you buy a treadmill, bike or rower

Echelon

Thanks in part to Peloton making at-home exercise equipment cool again, along with a pandemic that made going to the gym pretty much impossible, treadmills and exercise bikes have sold like hotcakes for the last year or so. Echelon, with its family connected bikes, treadmills and rowing machines has become a household name, and we've written more than once about how Echelon equipment like the Connect EX3 is a compelling and affordable alternative to Peloton. Well, some good news: Right now if you .

The deal includes any of Echelon's connected equipment, which includes bikes, treadmills and rowers. To get the deal, add the equipment to your cart and enter promo code SPRING at checkout. In fact, as soon as you open your cart with a qualifying purchase, Echelon will remind you about the deal and tell you use the promo code.

There's a bit of a catch, though -- this isn't a new iPad. You're getting a , which has a value of about $200. It's a nice bonus if you were planning to get an EX3 anyway, for example, but probably not a compelling enough bargain to get an Echelon Stride if you weren't already planning the purchase.

The deal covers all of Echelon's connected bikes, rowers and the Echelon Stride treadmill. It doesn't include Reflect mirrors, though. This deal runs through the end of March.

