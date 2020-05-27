Paiinp

I'm 51. I sit all day. I also jog and use an elliptical exerciser. And of course I experience garden-variety anxiety. Needless to say, at the end of any given day, certain muscles are tight, knotty nightmares. That's why I bought a massage gun a couple years ago -- back when you were lucky to find one priced below $200.

For a limited, and while supplies last, Amazon seller PainpShops has a Paiinp Handheld Massage Gun for $59.99 with promo code EDUC25XM. That's only $6 higher than the massager I wrote about last week (which was $49 but carried a $5 shipping charge). It's still exceedingly rare to find one of these for less than $70; many sell for $80-$120.

This model looks very similar to the one I own, right down to the digital display. But how does it differ from the dozens of other off-brand massagers you can find on Amazon and elsewhere? And, for that matter, from the super-pricey ones from Hyperice and Theragun? I can't say, because the only one I've tried is the one I have.

But that one? Pretty amazing. It's a little heavy and noisy, but it definitely does the job I need it to do. Your mileage may vary, of course, but if you've been eyeballing one of these things, the price here is just plain amazing.

Might make a great gift for Father's Day, too.

Your thoughts?

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale price and model.

