You Can Upgrade Your Current Ride With a Sizable 9-Inch Car Display for Just $105 (Save $185)

If you're still riding around in a car that doesn't have a built-in display, you're not alone. Lot of us are driving around with phone holders holding up our screens to serve as a GPS or music player while we're on the go. But those tiny screens can make it tempting to take hold of our devices, even with hands-free laws in effect. You can give your car a major upgrade with a head unit -- and some options are pretty affordable, like the 9-inch wireless Heads Up car display from Carpuride. StackSocial has slashed the price on these navigation and media centers by 63% right now -- which means you'll pay just $105 to get one for yourself. That's a $185 discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This device comes a self-adhesive bracket and sports a sizable 9-inch FHD IPS touch screen display with 1080p resolution, which will make it much easier to see at a glance. It even has a sensor that will automatically brighten or dim your screen based on the light outside. And it doesn't matter if you prefer iOS or Android, as this unit supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto -- and you can use them wired or wirelessly. That allows you to play music and use voice control for hands-free calling, texting or searching. Additionally, this device supports Bluetooth, SD cards or USB drives and sports an AUX port. Plus you can plug in accessories like a rearview camera. You'll just plug in the power supply to your vehicle's 12V port and turn on the device to get started.