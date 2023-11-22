You Can Snag This Baby Yoda Lego Kit for 50% Off Right Now

The show may be called The Mandalorian, but anyone who watched the Disney Plus original knows who the real star is. Baby Yoda (also known as Grogu, or The Child) quickly became a fan favorite, and with this collectable Lego kit you can bring Grogu home. The kit typically sells for $90, but you can pick it up for just $45 right now during Walmart's Black Friday sale, which kicked off today, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. ET. That's a whopping 50% discount.

This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan aged 10 years or older. The finished figure stands over 10 inches tall, and has a posable head, mouth and ears for tons of different expressions. It also comes with the character's favorite toy, a gearshift knob from Mando's Razor Crest spaceship. There's also an information sign that you can display with the finished model that contains data about the enigmatic character's origins.

