You Can Save Big On the Newest GoPro Right Now

Capture your family skiing trip, your trail hike or even your kid's birthday party with cinematic-quality video. This is not your dad's beat-up film camera from the '90s -- GoPro is known for durable cameras that create high-quality footage. And right now you can save up to $255 on select packages with the newest GoPro, the Hero 11 Black.

The Hero 11 Black GoPro will capture all your family memories in cinematic 5.3K60/2.7K240 video. Take with you wherever you go without worry -- the Hero 11 is made for filming extreme sports and can take a beating. It's also waterproof up to 33 foot and comes with a water-repelling lens cover, to keeps your shots crystal clear whenever things get wet. The Hero also features Hypersmooth 5.0, which provides video stabilization and adjusts the camera based on your speed and movement to provide the smoothest shots possible.

Save $150 on the basic right now. This includes the camera, carrying case, rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle, USB-C cable and a free SD card. You also get a one-year GoPro Subscription too, which includes unlimited uploads to its cloud, unlimited use of the Quik app, up to 50% off on select items at GoPro.com and no-questions-asked camera replacement.

If you'd like more accessories to go with your new camera, choose the , that includes a spare battery, floating hand grip and head strap with a quick clip, along with everything in the basic Hero 11 package (save $200). There's also the , which is geared more towards content creators and filmmakers. This package has the , light mod, media mod and a battery (save $255). You can also forgo the packages, and mix and match the accessories yourself to suit your needs. You can get 15% off two or more accessories, mounts and lifestyle gear right now as well.

GoPro offers free shipping on orders over $99, and you can get a free no-hassle return within 30 days of receiving your order.