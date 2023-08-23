You Can Pick Up This Rugged 512GB Samsung MicroSD Card for Just $30

Between the photos, videos, games and more, it feels like you never have enough storage on your phone or tablet. Fortunately, a lot of mobile devices these days allow you to expand their storage capacity with a microSD card. This durable Samsung Evo Select card boasts a whopping 512GB of storage, and right now you can pick it up for just $30 at Amazon, saving you $11 compared to the usual price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a 512GB capacity, this Evo Select microSD card has enough space to store up to 30 hours of 4K video, or over 200,000 4K photos. And it boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s. It also features a rugged design that can handle some pretty extreme conditions. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -25 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius, and is protected against water, X-rays and magnets. Plus it can handle drops of up to five meters. It also comes with a standard SD adapter, so you can use it in your digital camera as well.

It's worth noting that the 256GB model is on sale for just $18 right now, so you could pick up two for around the same price. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best microSD card deals for even more bargains.