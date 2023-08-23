X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

You Can Pick Up This Rugged 512GB Samsung MicroSD Card for Just $30

The Samsung Evo Select boasts fast data transfer speeds, protection against water, drops and more, and it's 26% off right now at Amazon.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card against a blue background.
Samsung

Between the photos, videos, games and more, it feels like you never have enough storage on your phone or tablet. Fortunately, a lot of mobile devices these days allow you to expand their storage capacity with a microSD card. This durable Samsung Evo Select card boasts a whopping 512GB of storage, and right now you can pick it up for just $30 at Amazon, saving you $11 compared to the usual price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

With a 512GB capacity, this Evo Select microSD card has enough space to store up to 30 hours of 4K video, or over 200,000 4K photos. And it boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s. It also features a rugged design that can handle some pretty extreme conditions. It can operate in temperatures ranging from -25 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius, and is protected against water, X-rays and magnets. Plus it can handle drops of up to five meters. It also comes with a standard SD adapter, so you can use it in your digital camera as well.

It's worth noting that the 256GB model is on sale for just $18 right now, so you could pick up two for around the same price. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best microSD card deals for even more bargains. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers