You Can Get a BlueAir Air Purifier for Up to 25% Off in This Sale

A solid air purifier can go a long way to deal with a lot of health issues, especially if you have trouble dealing with pollution, pollen, and other debris in the air. They help get rid of a lot of the problems that come with air pollution in the city, and can really be a big upgrade to your home. Luckily, there's a great sale on Blueair models right now, a brand that makes some of the best air purifiers we've tested, which is why we're glad to see this sale.

The sale is currently going on both Amazon and on the Blueair website and you can snag up to 25% off pretty much any of its air purifiers.

The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max is our favorite air purifier in 2024 thanks to its stellar (and quiet) performance for the price. It can purify air in rooms up to 929 square feet in size and, according to Blueair, it manages faster, quieter and more efficient filtration with its HEPASilent technology when compared with other HEPA filters. It also has voice and app controls for added convenience. It usually lists for $230, but right now you can snag one for 20% off, so it's just $184.

If you're looking to filter air in a small space like a bedroom or a nursery, the Blue Pure 511 is a great choice, purifying up to 432 square feet. While it doesn't have app or voice controls, it's still a powerful purifier that's currently priced at $80. That's a $20 discount on its regular price.

Other models of Blueair air purifiers are available as well, including this $60 portable Mini Max purifier that's great for an office space or to take with you on vacation, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your space.

Air purifiers can be a great asset to any home, but if you're looking for other upgrades for your space, we've gathered up smart home deals worth checking out, including smart lighting, speakers and other discounted devices that can simplify your daily routine.