You Can Bag Apple's M1 24-Inch iMac for Just $750, but You'll Need to Be Quick

Apple's M1 24-inch iMac might not be the latest model in Apple's desktop lineup these days but it's still one that will be more than enough computer for most people. For those people, the M1 iMac could well be the best desktop computer available today, especially if you can get one at the right price. The M3 iMac is an even better computer thanks to its new chip, but you really need to want that extra horsepower when you can pick the older M1 variant up with prices starting at just $750.

This deal means that the M1 iMac is considerably cheaper than the M3 version in its base configuration, which makes this a great buy if you don't need the power of the newest model. There are multiple colors to choose from but do note that the $750 iMac comes with a Spanish keyboard. If that's not for you, the English keyboard bumps the price up to $800 which is still well worth taking advantage of.

The M1 iMac has a beautiful 24-inch Retina 4.5K display with support for P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of peak brightness. Plus, you get to choose from a number of different pastel hues to match your look.

On the inside, the base model iMac starts from $750 and runs on the Apple-designed M1 chip, with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Other notable specifications include two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You'll also get a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard to go with your new computer.

Want a little more power? Upgrade to the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU for $800, while the rest of the specifications remain unchanged. Just note you'll need to spend an extra $50 again to get an Engliish keyboard.

