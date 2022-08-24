Bundle Madden 23, Elden Ring or another game for free with an Xbox Series S right now

For a lot of folks, the price of the current crop of consoles and accompanying games has been enough to put off potential purchases, but Best Buy has a deal that might just convince you to pull the trigger on one today. For a limited time, you can snag the Xbox Series S there with a game of your choosing thrown in for free. The games on offer include some of the most popular and recently released titles, some selling for as much as $130 on their own, making this deal a total steal.

To get in on the savings, simply at Best Buy and then select to add to your cart alongside it. Eligible games will show as free once the Xbox is in your cart. There's a lot of choice but some top picks include , , , and . The deal is also with the console itself seeing a $10 discount there, though the selection of free games is smaller.

The Xbox Series S console is smaller and more affordable than the Xbox Series X, but it still packs a punch when it comes to features and games. It comes equipped with an eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor, 10GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage and gets up to 120 frames per second, so it's definitely a step up from previous systems, like the Xbox One.

All of the same Xbox games can be played on both systems, so you won't be missing out on content. You can stream video in 4K from the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video if you have a 4K TV, though its gaming resolution tops out at 1440p. Though an improvement on HD, you might want to opt for the Series X that supports gaming at 4K if resolution is particularly important to you. The Series S also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience.

At $300 with a top-tier game included, this is a great Xbox deal for the casual gamer or savvy shopper looking for the best deal on a new console right now. Alternatively, you can save $50 on the console alone at Adorama right now.