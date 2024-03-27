World Backup Day Deals: Early Savings on SSDs, Flash Drives, SD Cards and More

Backing up your data is always a good idea, and no matter which way you prefer to do so, getting options at a great rate is ideal. With World Backup Day on the horizon, plenty of retailers are dropping prices and offering deals on all kinds of storage. Since you can never have too much extra space, now is a great time to stock up on everything you need to protect your digital assets. We've gathered deals on options ranging from flash drives and microSD cards to internal SSDs, huge NAS systems and even cloud storage.

The best World Backup Day sales

Below are highlights of some of the best deals currently available. We expect more deals to drop as we get closer to the event so keep checking back, as we will continue to refresh this list with World Backup Day deals as we get closer to the official event happening March 31.

External hard drive and SSD deals

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro portable SSD: $190 Score this capacious and rugged portable SSD with up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance to protect its contents, along with speeds of up to 2000MB/s. Details Save $60 $190 at Amazon

More external hard drive and SSD deals:

Flash drive deals

Best Buy one-day deal on flash drives Best Buy is currently offering a number of flash drive deals from brands like SanDisk and PNY, with prices starting as low as $8. However, these deals expire tonight, so act soon if you want to snag one at a great price. Details Up to $70 off select models See at Best Buy

PNY 1TB Pro Elite flash drive: $100 You can fit a surprising amount of data on a flash drive these and this 1TB model from PNY. If you need ultimate portability for a large amount of data, this is an ideal pick. Details Save $30 $100 at Amazon

Samsung 256GB USB-C flash drive: $28 With most new computers and tablets having switched to USB-C inputs, World Backup Day is a great opportunity to switch over your portable storage, and you can score this Samsung USB-C flash drive for under $30 right now. Details Save $7 $28 at Samsung

SanDisk 128GB iXpand Lightning flash drive: $40 While you can't put a microSD card in your iPhone, it does have support for external storage devices like the SanDisk iXpand flash drive with its integrated Lightning connector. This device is ideal for getting a bunch of photos or files off your iPhone and onto a computer with its dual-port design. Details Save $15 $40 at Best Buy

More flash drive deals:

SD and MicroSD card deals

SanDisk 400GB Ultra MicroSD card: $34 Need some extra storage for your phone, tablet or other device? This spacious microSD card is a bargain and offers speeds of up to 120MB/s. Details Save $36 $34 at Amazon

More SD and microSD card deals:

NAS Deals

WD 16TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra network attached storage: $570 If you want to organize your media collection in one place and have it be accessible from anywhere, this high-performacne NAS solution can do it. And you can save $160 on one at Amazon right now. Details Save $160 $570 at Amazon

More NAS deals:

Internal storage deals

Samsung 2TB 980 Pro M.2 internal SSD: $175 If you want a speedy SSD for gaming, the Samsung 980 Pro is a great choice. This model features a built-in heatsink which saves you adding one yourself to help it stay cool under intense usage. Details Save $20 $175 at Amazon

More internal storage deals:

Cloud backup deals

ExpressVPN + Backblaze: $100 If you're in the market for cloud storage and a VPN, a joint offering from ExpressVPN and Backblaze saves you $99 by bundling both services. You also get three extra months of VPN access for free with this deal. Details Save $99 $100 at ExpressVPN

Prism Drive Lifetime 20TB backup plan: $100 Store up to 20TB of your files in the cloud with this heavily discounted Prism Drive subscription. This deal saves you hundreds compared to the usual monthly subscription cost and you'll only be billed once for lifetime access. Details Save 93% $100 at StackSocial

More cloud storage deals: