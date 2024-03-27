World Backup Day Deals: Early Savings on SSDs, Flash Drives, SD Cards and More
World Backup Day is this weekend, and we've gathered early deals on storage solutions to help you back up your most important data for less.
Backing up your data is always a good idea, and no matter which way you prefer to do so, getting options at a great rate is ideal. With World Backup Day on the horizon, plenty of retailers are dropping prices and offering deals on all kinds of storage. Since you can never have too much extra space, now is a great time to stock up on everything you need to protect your digital assets. We've gathered deals on options ranging from flash drives and microSD cards to internal SSDs, huge NAS systems and even cloud storage.
The best World Backup Day sales
- Amazon: Save on SanDisk, WD, PNY and more
- Best Buy: Deals on storage from WD, PNY, Crucial and SanDisk
- Newegg: Hundreds of deals on internal and external storage
- B&H: Shop personal and professional storage solutions
- Samsung: Save on flash drives, microSD cards, SSDs and more
- Western Digital: Direct savings on WD and SanDisk products
Below are highlights of some of the best deals currently available. We expect more deals to drop as we get closer to the event so keep checking back, as we will continue to refresh this list with World Backup Day deals as we get closer to the official event happening March 31.
External hard drive and SSD deals
Score this capacious and rugged portable SSD with up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance to protect its contents, along with speeds of up to 2000MB/s.
Ideal for pretty much anyone that needs a little extra storage, Samsung's T7 portable SSD is compact and decently fast at up to 1,050MB/s. A 1TB version is also on sale.
More external hard drive and SSD deals:
- Samsung 8TB T5 EVO portable SSD: $630 (save $150)
- Crucial 500GB X6 portable SSD: $50 (save $5)
- Crucial 1TB X9 portable SSD: $75 (save $25)
- WD 5TB Black P10 external hard drive for Xbox: $140 (save $10)
- WD 5TB Easystore portable hard drive: $115 (save $20)
- WD 14TB Easystore desktop external hard drive: $230 (save $80)
- Samsung 4TB T7 Shield portable SSD: $290 (save $210)
- SanDisk Professional 7.68TB G-Drive Pro Studio SSD: $936 (save $814)
- Seagate Grogu Drive SE FireCuda external USB hard drive: $70 (save $30)
Flash drive deals
Best Buy is currently offering a number of flash drive deals from brands like SanDisk and PNY, with prices starting as low as $8. However, these deals expire tonight, so act soon if you want to snag one at a great price.
You can fit a surprising amount of data on a flash drive these and this 1TB model from PNY. If you need ultimate portability for a large amount of data, this is an ideal pick.
With most new computers and tablets having switched to USB-C inputs, World Backup Day is a great opportunity to switch over your portable storage, and you can score this Samsung USB-C flash drive for under $30 right now.
While you can't put a microSD card in your iPhone, it does have support for external storage devices like the SanDisk iXpand flash drive with its integrated Lightning connector. This device is ideal for getting a bunch of photos or files off your iPhone and onto a computer with its dual-port design.
More flash drive deals:
- Transcend 256GB Jetflash 790 flash drive: $24 (save $3)
- Lexar 128GB JumpDrive V100 USB flash drive (2-pack): $17 (save $9)
- SanDisk 512Gb Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C flash drive: $50 (save $17)
- PNY 512GB Pro Elite V2 USB flash drive: $55 (save $45)
SD and MicroSD card deals
This memory card has a 128GB capacity with read speeds of 300MB/s and write speeds of 260MB/s and is durable against magnets, shock, water, X-rays and temperature.
Need some extra storage for your phone, tablet or other device? This spacious microSD card is a bargain and offers speeds of up to 120MB/s.
More SD and microSD card deals:
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro SD card: $16 (save $3)
- PNY 512GB Pro Elite microSD card: $35 (save $15)
- Samsung 512GB EVO Select microSD card: $30 (save $5)
- Amazon Basics 64GB microSD (2-pack): $12 (save $7)
NAS Deals
If you want to organize your media collection in one place and have it be accessible from anywhere, this high-performacne NAS solution can do it. And you can save $160 on one at Amazon right now.
More NAS deals:
- QNAP TS-251D-2G two-bay NAS: $228 (save $71)
- Synology four-Bay DiskStation DS923 Plus (Diskless) NAS: $509 (save $91)
- Buffalo TeraStation Essentials four-Bay Desktop NAS with HDD: $660 (save $300)
Internal storage deals
If you want a speedy SSD for gaming, the Samsung 980 Pro is a great choice. This model features a built-in heatsink which saves you adding one yourself to help it stay cool under intense usage.
More internal storage deals:
- WD 10TB Red Pro NAS internal hard drive: $270 (save $80)
- Seagate 4TB BarraCuda internal hard drive: $85 (save $8)
- Crucial 1TB P3 M.2 internal SSD: $69 (save $21)
- Samsung 2TB 870 Evo 2.5-inch SATA internal SSD: $150 (save $105)
- Samsung 2TB 990 Pro M.2 internal SSD: $180 (save $70)
- WD Black 2TB SN850X Internal SSD: $145 (save $55)
Cloud backup deals
If you're in the market for cloud storage and a VPN, a joint offering from ExpressVPN and Backblaze saves you $99 by bundling both services. You also get three extra months of VPN access for free with this deal.
Store up to 20TB of your files in the cloud with this heavily discounted Prism Drive subscription. This deal saves you hundreds compared to the usual monthly subscription cost and you'll only be billed once for lifetime access.
More cloud storage deals: