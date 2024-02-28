Woot Spring Cleaning Sale Takes Up to 84% Off a Variety of Vacuums

Like death and taxes, chores are a fact of life. But having the right tools for keeping your floors -- and the rest of your home -- clean and tidy can make the job much easier. Plus, upgrading to a robot vacuum or a cordless model can save you time so you can get back to doing the things you love.

Right now, Woot has discounted vacuums and other cleaning tools by up to 84%. You can snag these deals now through March 10, while supplies last, but some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

There are a number of vacuums available right now starting at just $90, including the Anker Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 30C Max vacuum. It has 2,000 Pa of suction power and can be controlled via the EufyHome app. Or you can splurge on the iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum, which is $160. It will learn and personalize your cleaning and can start be set to clean when you leave and stop when you return home.

Or if you prefer cordless models, Woot has a six-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner with an LED display, a convertible body and a 45-minute runtime, and right now you can score this $400 model for just $65, saving you 84%. There's also the Tineco Pure One X, which Woot has for $100. It has a 45-minute runtime, too, but it also has a smart sensor for detecting messes and comes equipped with a washable HEPA filter.

If you need a deeper clean, this heated carpet and upholstery cleaner is marked down by 39%, bringing the price to just $110. It has 14,000 Pa of suction power for thorough cleaning. Or you can grab the Bissell TurboClean cordless wet/dry vacuum for hard floors. It originally listed for $350, but Woot has slashed the price to $120 right now. And for touching up furniture, stairs or even your car, there's a mini handheld vacuum available for just $63.

And even if you don't need a vacuum upgrade, Woot's sale has cleaning supplies for you. You can also score a six-piece Campanelli microfiber duster set for $15, a 48-pack of travel-size Lysol wipes for $20 and a three-pack of CleverMade foldable storage crates with handles for just $37, along with plenty of other cleaning and storage essentials. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot now through March 10.

And if you want to check out other models, we have a roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals happening now.